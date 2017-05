The Line-Up for Osheaga 2017 is finaly here and it's REALLY exciting!

Parc Jean-Drapeau

Source : Osheaga Source : Osheaga

OMG DID YOU SEE THE LINE-UP ?!?andare the three headliners this year.Also not forgetting all the other f*cking great bands: Justice, Major Lazer, Alabama Shakes, Solange, Vance Joy, Die Antwoord and MANY MORE!We'll for sure be in Montreal this summer to take advantage of the upcoming sun and theIle Sainte-Hélène!Purchase your Osheaga tickets here