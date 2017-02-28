RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist
1. Kara-Lis Coverdale and LXV - "Informant"
2. Radicalfashion - Ballet
3. Supersilent - 6.6
4. Syrinx - (5)Hollywood Dream Trip
5. Philip Glass - Music in 12 Parts - Part…
6. Jim O'Rourke 【I'm happy and I'm singing…
7. Colin Stetson ― Judges
8. Tristan Perich: Surface Image (with Vicky…
9. Moonstruck - Barbara Buchholz
10. Art Of Noise - Moments in Love (Beaten)
The Line-Up for Osheaga 2017 is finaly here and it's REALLY exciting!

February 28, 2017 - 14:02 PM Music
OMG DID YOU SEE THE LINE-UP ?!?

The WeekndLorde and MUSE are the three headliners this year.

Also not forgetting all the other f*cking great bands: Justice, Major Lazer, Alabama Shakes, Solange, Vance Joy, Die Antwoord and MANY MORE!

We'll for sure be in Montreal this summer to take advantage of the upcoming sun and the Parc Jean-Drapeau Ile Sainte-Hélène!

Purchase your Osheaga tickets here.
 
Source : Osheaga