The Line-Up for Osheaga 2017 is finaly here and it's REALLY exciting!
OMG DID YOU SEE THE LINE-UP ?!?
The Weeknd, Lorde and MUSE are the three headliners this year.
Also not forgetting all the other f*cking great bands: Justice, Major Lazer, Alabama Shakes, Solange, Vance Joy, Die Antwoord and MANY MORE!
We'll for sure be in Montreal this summer to take advantage of the upcoming sun and the
Parc Jean-Drapeau Ile Sainte-Hélène!
Purchase your Osheaga tickets here.
Source : Osheaga