RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist
1. Kara-Lis Coverdale and LXV - "Informant"
2. Radicalfashion - Ballet
3. Supersilent - 6.6
4. Syrinx - (5)Hollywood Dream Trip
5. Philip Glass - Music in 12 Parts - Part…
6. Jim O'Rourke 【I'm happy and I'm singing…
7. Colin Stetson ― Judges
8. Tristan Perich: Surface Image (with Vicky…
9. Moonstruck - Barbara Buchholz
10. Art Of Noise - Moments in Love (Beaten)
RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist Montreal's IleSoniq festival is going to kick major ass this year and this… Red Bull Music Academy x LUNICE Playlist feat. The XX, Azealia Banks, Madonna… 2016 Grammy Award Nominees Playlist Winter Playlist: Top 10 songs to chill out to near the fireplace!
+ Playlists

Dose is on

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright © Oboxmedia
Owned and operated by Oboxmedia
Terms of Use
RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist

Nicki Minaj is strange and sexy for Future Film "Secret" Video

Nicki Minaj is strange and sexy for Future Film
February 28, 2017 - 11:11 AM Music
Nicki Minaj is back at what she does best: sing and showing herself.

Nicki Minaj and Future both appeared last summer on DJ Khaled's Major Key! single “Do You Mind". This time, Black Barbie and Future Hendrix have linked up once again for an upcoming “secret” collaboration.

We don't really know what this means, but we are sure of one thing: Nicki Minaj will probably show some skin and do a little twerking (Is it still a thing?).

Minaj took it to Instagram on Monday to share a short video of herself and Mr. Dirty Sprite. Nicki also released a lot of photos of her scantily clad outfit. Check them out below and stay tuned for the “secret” video to drop.

Source

 