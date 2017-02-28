Nicki Minaj is strange and sexy for Future Film "Secret" Video
Nicki Minaj is back at what she does best:
sing and showing herself.
Nicki Minaj and Future both appeared last summer on DJ Khaled's Major Key! single “Do You Mind". This time, Black Barbie and Future Hendrix have linked up once again for an upcoming “secret” collaboration.
We don't really know what this means, but we are sure of one thing: Nicki Minaj will probably show some skin and do a little twerking (Is it still a thing?).
Minaj took it to Instagram on Monday to share a short video of herself and Mr. Dirty Sprite. Nicki also released a lot of photos of her scantily clad outfit. Check them out below and stay tuned for the “secret” video to drop.
Source
Nicki Minaj and Future both appeared last summer on DJ Khaled's Major Key! single “Do You Mind". This time, Black Barbie and Future Hendrix have linked up once again for an upcoming “secret” collaboration.
We don't really know what this means, but we are sure of one thing: Nicki Minaj will probably show some skin and do a little twerking (Is it still a thing?).
Minaj took it to Instagram on Monday to share a short video of herself and Mr. Dirty Sprite. Nicki also released a lot of photos of her scantily clad outfit. Check them out below and stay tuned for the “secret” video to drop.
Source