Iggy Azalea Twerk and Bounce too much in her latest clip

Today, the Aussie-born entertainer dropped a spandex and thigh-high boot filled video shot in the neon-illuminated alleyways of Hong Kong. Did we need it ? Probably not.This new song called - with a lot of poetry - "Mo Bounce" will conceivably appear on her forthcoming sophomore effort, Digital Distortion.Directed by Lil Internet, who was also the mastermind behind Beyonce’s “No Angel,” the high-energy visuals feature Iggy and a crew of women dancers delivering “mo bounce” by way of unadulterated twerking and positively acrobatic dance. Press play to enjoy.