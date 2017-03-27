RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist
1. Kara-Lis Coverdale and LXV - "Informant"
2. Radicalfashion - Ballet
3. Supersilent - 6.6
4. Syrinx - (5)Hollywood Dream Trip
5. Philip Glass - Music in 12 Parts - Part…
6. Jim O'Rourke 【I'm happy and I'm singing…
7. Colin Stetson ― Judges
8. Tristan Perich: Surface Image (with Vicky…
9. Moonstruck - Barbara Buchholz
10. Art Of Noise - Moments in Love (Beaten)
RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist Montreal's IleSoniq festival is going to kick major ass this year and this… Red Bull Music Academy x LUNICE Playlist feat. The XX, Azealia Banks, Madonna… 2016 Grammy Award Nominees Playlist Winter Playlist: Top 10 songs to chill out to near the fireplace!
+ Playlists

Dose is on

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright © Oboxmedia
Owned and operated by Oboxmedia
Terms of Use
RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist

Iggy Azalea Twerk and Bounce too much in her latest clip

Photo credit : Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea Twerk and Bounce too much in her latest clip
March 27, 2017 - 9:09 AM Music
Today, the Aussie-born entertainer dropped a spandex and thigh-high boot filled video shot in the neon-illuminated alleyways of Hong Kong. Did we need it ? Probably not.

This new song called - with a lot of poetry - "Mo Bounce" will conceivably appear on her forthcoming sophomore effort, Digital Distortion.

Directed by Lil Internet, who was also the mastermind behind Beyonce’s “No Angel,” the high-energy visuals feature Iggy and a crew of women dancers delivering “mo bounce” by way of unadulterated twerking and positively acrobatic dance. Press play to enjoy.

 