RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist
1.
Kara-Lis Coverdale and LXV - "Informant"
2.
Radicalfashion - Ballet
3.
Supersilent - 6.6
4.
Syrinx - (5)Hollywood Dream Trip
5.
Philip Glass - Music in 12 Parts - Part…
6.
Jim O'Rourke 【I'm happy and I'm singing…
7.
Colin Stetson ― Judges
8.
Tristan Perich: Surface Image (with Vicky…
9.
Moonstruck - Barbara Buchholz
10.
Art Of Noise - Moments in Love (Beaten)
+
Weekly movie Quizz: Can You Match The Historical Figure To Their Hollywood Counterpart?
Photo credit
:
Naotake Murayama
Dose.ca
May 11, 2017 - 11:11 AM
Celebrity News
Tags:
cinéma
