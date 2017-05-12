QUIZ MUSIC: Is This Real News Or Fake News?

RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist
1. Kara-Lis Coverdale and LXV - "Informant"
2. Radicalfashion - Ballet
3. Supersilent - 6.6
4. Syrinx - (5)Hollywood Dream Trip
5. Philip Glass - Music in 12 Parts - Part…
6. Jim O'Rourke 【I'm happy and I'm singing…
7. Colin Stetson ― Judges
8. Tristan Perich: Surface Image (with Vicky…
9. Moonstruck - Barbara Buchholz
10. Art Of Noise - Moments in Love (Beaten)
