RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist
1. Kara-Lis Coverdale and LXV - "Informant"
2. Radicalfashion - Ballet
3. Supersilent - 6.6
4. Syrinx - (5)Hollywood Dream Trip
5. Philip Glass - Music in 12 Parts - Part…
6. Jim O'Rourke 【I'm happy and I'm singing…
7. Colin Stetson ― Judges
8. Tristan Perich: Surface Image (with Vicky…
9. Moonstruck - Barbara Buchholz
10. Art Of Noise - Moments in Love (Beaten)
RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist Montreal's IleSoniq festival is going to kick major ass this year and this… Red Bull Music Academy x LUNICE Playlist feat. The XX, Azealia Banks, Madonna… 2016 Grammy Award Nominees Playlist Winter Playlist: Top 10 songs to chill out to near the fireplace!
+ Playlists

Dose is on

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright © Oboxmedia
Owned and operated by Oboxmedia
Terms of Use
RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist