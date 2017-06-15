Can You Beat Your Friends At This Mean Tweet Quiz And Guess The Celeb?

RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist
1.
Kara-Lis Coverdale and LXV - "Informant"
2.
Radicalfashion - Ballet
3.
Supersilent - 6.6
4.
Syrinx - (5)Hollywood Dream Trip
5.
Philip Glass - Music in 12 Parts - Part…
6.
Jim O'Rourke 【I'm happy and I'm singing…
7.
Colin Stetson ― Judges
8.
Tristan Perich: Surface Image (with Vicky…
9.
Moonstruck - Barbara Buchholz
10.
Art Of Noise - Moments in Love (Beaten)
