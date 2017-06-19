The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
Photo credit : Post Malone
June 19, 2017 - 15:03 PM Music
Summer is just around the corner and all the activities that go with it as well: Cocktails, music, party 'till the end of the night and LIT festivals!

We know Canada is your favorite playground, but if you happen to be in Toronto during the next few days, here's THE event you cannot miss ; the North by Northeast AKA NXNE festival from June 23rd to the 25th. Music, Art and Game lovers will be served with a bunch of good artists with different backgrounds.

Last but not least food trucks, stand-ups and animations to help you enjoy your experience! We won't blame you if you leave your city for NXNE. Toronto is going to be on fire and we know you don’t want to miss it!

Here's a small selection and a hot playlist of all the artists, we came out with so don't miss anything, you are welcome, just enjoy!


1. Post Malone on the 23 of June.
 
 

A post shared by Posty (@postmalone) on



2. Tinie Tempah on the 24 of June.
 
 

Epic night at #DISTURBINGIBIZA @ushuaia last night! 2 down 13 more to go!!!

A post shared by Tinie Tempah (@tiniegram) on



3. Tasha The Amazon on the 22 of June.
 
 

 Live at @thewiltern w/ @yg + @findingnovyon for @rbsoundselect #30daysinla (: @mrvphotography)

A post shared by Tasha the Amazon (@tashatheamazon) on



4. Kaytranada on the 24 of June.
 
 

 #sweat

A post shared by KKAAYYTTRRAA (@kaytranada) on



5. Bleachers on the 24 of June.
 

6. Passion Pit on the 25 of June.
 
 

From last Tuesday at @Converse #rubbertracks All tour dates: http://www.kindredthealbum.com/live_dates

A post shared by Passion Pit (@passion_pit) on



7. The Franklin Electric on the 25 of June.
 
 

Found this one from a few years back at @osheaga

A post shared by @franklinelectric on

