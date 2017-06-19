The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017

1. Post Malone on the 23 of June.

A post shared by Posty (@postmalone) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

2. Tinie Tempah on the 24 of June.

Epic night at #DISTURBINGIBIZA @ushuaia last night! 2 down 13 more to go!!! A post shared by Tinie Tempah (@tiniegram) on Jun 17, 2017 at 5:06am PDT

3. Tasha The Amazon on the 22 of June.

Live at @thewiltern w/ @yg + @findingnovyon for @rbsoundselect #30daysinla (: @mrvphotography) A post shared by Tasha the Amazon (@tashatheamazon) on Nov 30, 2016 at 6:48pm PST

4. Kaytranada on the 24 of June.

#sweat A post shared by KKAAYYTTRRAA (@kaytranada) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

5. Bleachers on the 24 of June.

bought a bunch of cheap horns in richmond VA and tried a new intro to i miss those days. mikey and i are learning. pic by @shane_timm A post shared by Bleachers (@bleachersmusic) on Jun 14, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

6. Passion Pit on the 25 of June.

From last Tuesday at @Converse #rubbertracks All tour dates: http://www.kindredthealbum.com/live_dates A post shared by Passion Pit (@passion_pit) on May 7, 2015 at 2:43pm PDT

7. The Franklin Electric on the 25 of June.

Found this one from a few years back at @osheaga A post shared by @franklinelectric on Jun 18, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

Summer is just around the corner and all the activities that go with it as well: Cocktails, music, party 'till the end of the night and LIT festivals!We know Canada is your favorite playground, but if you happen to be in Toronto during the next few days, here's THE event you cannot miss ;. Music, Art and Game lovers will be served with a bunch of good artists with different backgrounds.Last but not least food trucks, stand-ups and animations to help you enjoy your experience! We won't blame you if you leave your city for NXNE. Toronto is going to be on fire and we know you don’t want to miss it!Here's a small selection and a hot playlist of all the artists, we came out with so don't miss anything, you are welcome, just enjoy!