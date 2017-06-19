The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
Summer is just around the corner and all the activities that go with it as well: Cocktails, music, party 'till the end of the night and LIT festivals!
We know Canada is your favorite playground, but if you happen to be in Toronto during the next few days, here's THE event you cannot miss ; the North by Northeast AKA NXNE festival from June 23rd to the 25th. Music, Art and Game lovers will be served with a bunch of good artists with different backgrounds.
Last but not least food trucks, stand-ups and animations to help you enjoy your experience! We won't blame you if you leave your city for NXNE. Toronto is going to be on fire and we know you don’t want to miss it!
Here's a small selection and a hot playlist of all the artists, we came out with so don't miss anything, you are welcome, just enjoy!
1. Post Malone on the 23 of June.
2. Tinie Tempah on the 24 of June.
3. Tasha The Amazon on the 22 of June.
4. Kaytranada on the 24 of June.
5. Bleachers on the 24 of June.
6. Passion Pit on the 25 of June.
7. The Franklin Electric on the 25 of June.
