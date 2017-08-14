Another more successful edition for Île Soniq!

A friday under the tropical sun and a saturday with only a little downpour = festivalgoers very happy! We heard on the main stage a bit of Justice remixed friday under the turntables of the french electronic musician Madeon, with a colorful water fountain that followed the rhythm of the music, it was nice to see people dancing there without worrying about being soaked to the full.



Robin Schulz opened his set with an old Bodyrox remix that I love followed soon after with his famous hit Sugar. What about Afrojack and Tiesto? I have no word. A unique set for EDM fans for sure!

Saturday was a day of discovery for me. Still on the main stage, I was a little bit tired to walk, we welcomed Slushii almost freshly come from Belgium for the famous Tomorrowland 2017 which was unfortunately interrupted by the rain but to come back in force a few minutes later, Yay! Jauz showed us how much he loved Montreal by interacting with his crowd until he took a picture of us at the end of his show, followed by KSHMR who captivated us with a short film about an emperor killed by his own son saved by ... KSHMR himself? Accompanied by a remix of Game of Thrones, it was pretty insane!



The evening ended with young American DJ, Porter Robinson, multi-musician touching the electronic drum, the keyboard and singing and thanking the crowd for the chance to return to Montreal after having been in Osheaga already 2 or 3 years earlier. I believe that his projections of manga style have distinguished themselves from the traditional projections that we normally see and has known to please several by its originality.



From electronic music, going through house and dance and touching dubstep, I think there is a great way to find music on its own. An electrifying experience that is worth adding to your 2018 calendar. And if you ever wonder what you might wear to stand out for the occasion, check out our photo section!

