See the 10 most beautiful looks of the Emmy Awards

The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
Photo credit : YouTube
September 19, 2017 - 16:04 PM Event
Sunday night was the Emmy Awards, the same night as the Prix Gémeaux gala here in Quebec. A big night for TV enthusiasts!

And we do not only win prizes here in Quebec! Quebec director Jean-Marc Vallée won the trophy Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special for his serie Big Little Lies. The show was nominated 16 times and won 8!

But who says award ceremony says red carpet! So here are our top 10 most beautiful looks on the red carpet of the Emmys! 

10- Nicole Kidman 
 

#ladyinred #nicolekidman looking sleek and chic in #calvinklein  a well deserved #emmys for her amazing performance in #biglittlelies

Une publication partagée par CoutureNotebook (@couturenotebook) le


9- Heidi Klum

8- Reese Witherspoon

7- Sofia Vergara
 

@gisellelafaurie #emmys2017

Une publication partagée par Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) le


6- Millie Bobby Brown

5- Jane Fonda
 

Jane Fonda giving us a pop of pink and a fierce pony! #janefonda #Emmys #etalkEmmys (: Getty Images)

Une publication partagée par etalk (@etalkctv) le


4- Jessica Biel
 

Jessica Biel is a vision on the carpet! #jessicabiel #Emmys #etalkEmmys (: Getty Images)

Une publication partagée par etalk (@etalkctv) le


3- Laverne Cox 
 

One more #emmys2017 #Emmys

Une publication partagée par laverne cox (@lavernecox) le


2- The cast of Stranger Things

1- Shailene Woodley
 

Shailene Woodley is looking boho beautiful! #shailenewoodley #Emmys #etalkEmmys (: Getty Images)

Une publication partagée par etalk (@etalkctv) le


DId the you watch the ceremony? Which look was your favorite?
 

