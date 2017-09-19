See the 10 most beautiful looks of the Emmy Awards
Sunday night was the Emmy Awards, the same night as the Prix Gémeaux gala here in Quebec. A big night for TV enthusiasts!
And we do not only win prizes here in Quebec! Quebec director Jean-Marc Vallée won the trophy Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special for his serie Big Little Lies. The show was nominated 16 times and won 8!
But who says award ceremony says red carpet! So here are our top 10 most beautiful looks on the red carpet of the Emmys!
10- Nicole Kidman
9- Heidi Klum
8- Reese Witherspoon
7- Sofia Vergara
6- Millie Bobby Brown
5- Jane Fonda
4- Jessica Biel
3- Laverne Cox
2- The cast of Stranger Things
1- Shailene Woodley
DId the you watch the ceremony? Which look was your favorite?
