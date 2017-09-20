The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1.
Post Malone - White Iverson
2.
Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3.
KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4.
KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5.
Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6.
Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7.
Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8.
Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9.
Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10.
Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11.
Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12.
Passion Pit - Carried Away
13.
The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14.
The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist
Montreal's IleSoniq festival is going to kick major ass this year and this…
Red Bull Music Academy x LUNICE Playlist feat. The XX, Azealia Banks, Madonna…
2016 Grammy Award Nominees Playlist
+
Playlists
News
Contests
Events
Playlists
News
Contests
Events
Playlists
Dose is on
Sign up for our newsletter
Galleries
/
About us
/
Advertise with us
/
Contact us
/
Partners
Copyright © Oboxmedia
Owned and operated by Oboxmedia
Terms of Use
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
Before They Were Famous! See What These Actors Did To Put Food On The Table!
Dose.ca
September 20, 2017 - 9:09 AM
Celebrity
Share
Tweet
Become Fan
Share this
Share
Tweet
Tags:
celebrity
More Celebrity
Kim Kardashian gets naked for her first GQ cover (duh!) [NSFW]
Tom Cruise doesn't want Russell Brand joining the Church of Scientology
One more reason why we can’t wait for Justin Bieber's Comedy Central Roast [VIDEO]
Buzzing right now
Dose.ca
•
October 3, 2017 - 13:01 PM
Hedley Cageless Contest | You can win 2500 and a Hedley Cageless Boxset!
#
Contests
Enter
Enter for your chance to win 2500$ and a Hedley 'Cageless' box set
dose.ca
11,520
Dose.ca
•
October 4, 2017 - 12:12 PM
Liam Gallagher Contest | You could win a trip for 2 to meet Liam Gallagher in Toronto!
#
Contests
Enter
Enter for your chance to win a trip for 2 to meet Liam Gallagher in Toronto
dose.ca
8,077
Dose.ca
•
September 19, 2017 - 14:02 PM
If you're lucky (or unlucky) enough, you may just catch a glimpse of the most bizarre while flying high in the air. Check out what some folks had to deal with as they neared…
#
lol
Read
Check Out The Most Bizarre Photos Ever Taken While Flying On An Airplane!
dose.ca
75
Previous
Next
Of
Download
Close