Fergie and Josh Duhamel Separate
Oh no! Despite all the beautiful weedings we witnessed this summer, it seems like one of our favorite celeb couples is separating.
Josh Duhamel and Fergie announced their seperation to People magazine. “With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the couple said in a joint statement. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”
The actor and the singer have been together since 2004 and have been married for eight years. They have a 4 years old boy, Axl Jack.
Now, Fergie will focus on her new album, schedule to be released September 22. We wish them much happiness during this difficult ordeal.
Source : People