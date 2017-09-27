The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017 RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist Montreal's IleSoniq festival is going to kick major ass this year and this… Red Bull Music Academy x LUNICE Playlist feat. The XX, Azealia Banks, Madonna… 2016 Grammy Award Nominees Playlist
+ Playlists

Dose is on

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright © Oboxmedia
Owned and operated by Oboxmedia
Terms of Use
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017

Fergie and Josh Duhamel Separate

Photo credit : YouTube
Fergie and Josh Duhamel Separate
September 27, 2017 - 11:11 AM News
Oh no! Despite all the beautiful weedings we witnessed this summer, it seems like one of our favorite celeb couples is separating.

Josh Duhamel and Fergie announced their seperation to People magazine. “With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the couple said in a joint statement. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

The actor and the singer have been together since 2004 and have been married for eight years. They have a 4 years old boy, Axl Jack.

Now, Fergie will focus on her new album, schedule to be released September 22. We wish them much happiness during this difficult ordeal.
 
 

had to post this one too #mommylove #axljack 4th bday! 

Une publication partagée par Fergie (@fergie) le



Source : People

Tags:

More News

Customer In Restaurant Targeted By London Terrorists Returns To Pay Hill Bill And Tip His…
Review: 'Guardians' Amps Up The Antics And Actors In Vol. 2
QUIZZ : Can you spot the fake news story?