The New Blade Runner 2049 Is in Theaters And You Have To See It!

The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017

Photo credit : Twitter @EvanVideos
October 11, 2017 - 16:04 PM Cinéma
We all know it, the new movie Blade Runner 2049, a sequel to the original Blade Runner released in 1982, is coming out in theaters this Friday October 6th. And we’re pretty excited about it!

Directed by Quebec filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, the movie is supposed to be similar to the first one, with a simpler and more brutal style, nothing “too Marvel”. 30 years after the events of the original film, a new Blade Runner "K", who is interpreted by Ryan Gosling, conducts an investigation that brings him to Rick Deckard. Harrison Ford reprises his role as this former Blade Runner who has been missing for these past 30 years.

Check out the trailer to see what all the hype's about!
 

