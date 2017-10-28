Colton Haynes Got Married -- And Kris Jenner Officiated!
Love (and cellphones) was in the air Friday night when actor Colton Haynes married florist Jeff Leatham in Palm Springs – and the numerous celebrity guests made sure to share every special moment on social media.
29-year-old Haynes, who has appeared in Arrow, Teen Wolf and American Horror Story, wed Leatham, 46, in front of a star-studded congregation that included Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Arrow's Stephen Amell and Emily Bett Rickards, Melanie Griffith, Lisa Rinna, Chelsea Clinton, Cheyenne Jackson, American Horror Story's Billie Lourd and Leslie Grossman, and Teen Wolf's Dylan O’Brien and Holland Roden. The ceremony was officated by the couple's long-time friend, reality TV matriarch Kris Jenner.
Haynes and Leatham got engaged on March 12, 2017 in an elaborate proposal that included a video serenade from Cher and recorded messages from Melanie Griffith and Serena Williams.
The 120 guests, who wore black and white to match the wedding's theme, took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion.
