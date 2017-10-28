The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
Colton Haynes Got Married -- And Kris Jenner Officiated!

Photo credit : instagram.com/jeffleatham
Colton Haynes Got Married -- And Kris Jenner Officiated!
October 28, 2017 - 14:02 PM Celebrity News
Love (and cellphones) was in the air Friday night when actor Colton Haynes married florist Jeff Leatham in Palm Springs – and the numerous celebrity guests made sure to share every special moment on social media.

29-year-old Haynes, who has appeared in Arrow, Teen Wolf and American Horror Story, wed Leatham, 46, in front of a star-studded congregation that included Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Arrow's Stephen Amell and Emily Bett Rickards, Melanie Griffith, Lisa Rinna, Chelsea Clinton, Cheyenne Jackson, American Horror Story's Billie Lourd and Leslie Grossman, and Teen Wolf's Dylan O’Brien and Holland Roden. The ceremony was officated by the couple's long-time friend, reality TV matriarch Kris Jenner.

Haynes and Leatham got engaged on March 12, 2017 in an elaborate proposal that included a video serenade from Cher and recorded messages from Melanie Griffith and Serena Williams. 

The 120 guests, who wore black and white to match the wedding's theme, took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion.
 
 

#weddingweekend @jeffleatham @justinmikita @jessetyler

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on


Colton Haynes wedding Leslie Grossman
 
 

When @stephenamell’s photo fomo takes over the entire frame

A post shared by carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) on

 
 

Coltons snapchat- c0ltonhaynes #coltonhaynes #coltonlhaynes @coltonlhaynes

A post shared by Coltons Haynes Fan Account (@coltonhdaily) on

 
 
 

Our beloved friends @jeffleatham & @coltonlhaynes just got married. Couldn’t love you guys more.

A post shared by Cheyenne Jackson (@mrcheyennejackson) on

 
 

Colton Haynes ve Jeff Leatham evlendi. #coltonhaynes #jeffleatham

A post shared by Magazine Account (@magazineeofcelebrities) on

  
 

