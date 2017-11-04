Trailer Watch: November Movies

Say goodbye to warm weather blockbusters. We’re heading into the “serious” film season, when Oscar contenders start outnumbering superhero franchises. Take a look at the buzziest movies debuting this month:The best-reviewed Marvel movie yet shows off Thor’s comedic chops. Director Taika Waititi breathes new life into the franchise as Thor teams up with Loki and The Hulk to prevent his sister Hela (played by Cate Blanchett) from destroying their home planet. (Nov 2)Following the surprise success of last year’s film about three overworked moms comes this sequel, in which they struggle to give their families the perfect holiday season. This one features the trio’s own mothers, played by Susan Sarandon, Cheryl Hines and Christine Baranski. (Nov 2)13 strangers are stranded on a train with a murderer on the loose in this thriller, based on the famed novel by Agatha Christie. The star-studded cast includes Johnny Depp, Kenneth Branagh, Daisy Ridley, Leslie Odom Jr., Penélope Cruz, Josh Gad and Michelle Pfeiffer. (Nov 10)Expect serious Oscar buzz for this dark comedy, which follows a grieving mother who is upset by the police’s inability to solve her daughter’s murder, so she rents three billboards about it in an attempt to shame them into action. The film, which stars Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell, was a critical darling at film festivals earlier this year. (Nov 10)DC is hoping to build on the success of Wonder Woman with this superhero teamup, which also features Ben Affleck’s Batman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, and Ezra Miller’s The Flash. In the wake of Superman’s apparent death, the heroes come together to battle a new foe. (Nov 17)Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson star as the parents of a boy who has a facial deformity and has been in and out of hospitals all his life. When he’s finally well enough to go to public school for the first time, he attends the fifth grade and must face the cruelty of his classmates. (Nov 17)Armie Hammer plays a grad student who travels to Italy for a summer to work with an acclaimed professor, and ends up falling in love with the prof’s 17-year-old son. This gentle drama, which is set in the '80s, is getting raves by critics and was a big hit at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year. (Nov 24)Pixar’s newest film follows a 12-year-old boy named Miguel who sets off a chain of events relating to a century-old mystery, leading to an extraordinary family reunion. (Nov 24)