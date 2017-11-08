The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
All The Times Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Trolled Each Other on Social Media

Photo credit : Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/Cover Images
All The Times Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Trolled Each Other on Social Media
November 8, 2017 - 19:07 PM Celebrity
They say a couple that laughs together, stays together. If that’s the case, expect Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to enjoy a long and healthy marriage. The pair seems to have a great sense of humour when it comes to their partnership – and since they share it on social media, we get see all the fun!

Here are our favourite times Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have publicly trolled each other.

Lively was photographed looking decidedly unglamorous on the Dublin set of her new movie, The Rhythm Section – which prompted this post from Reynolds. 
 

#nofilter

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on


On Reynolds’ birthday, Lively chose to focus on another famous Canadian Ryan.
 
 

Happy Birthday, baby.

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on



She was just getting Reynolds back for cropping her out of a post celebrating her 30th birthday. 
 

Lively was recently photographed in a wide array of outfits for her latest press tour, and clearly expected her hubby to keep up.
 
 

@vancityreynolds didn’t even do one outfit change from the sidewalk to the inside. (Lazy)

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on


Reynold’s birthday tweet to his wife wasn’t exactly what we were expecting.
 

Lively posted a photo of her husband at the Time 100 gala, but dedicated it to John Legend.
 

Lively wished Reynolds a Happy Father’s Day with the most hilarious caption ever.
 

Reynolds laughed off “explicit requests” he gets from fans by claiming his wife is behind most of them.
 

Lively promoted her husband’s movie with this caption, and we all fell a little bit in love with her. 
 
 

Two Deadpools, one cup. Your turn #L

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on


Reynolds also promotes his wife’s movies – the way only he can.
 


If you can’t poke fun at your husband, who can you poke fun at?
 

Reynolds frequently makes jokes about his family life on Twitter. This is one of our faves:
 

Even Lively realizes that she can’t compete with Dame Helen Mirren.
 

Lively proves she’s the queen of the funny caption. 
 
 

The balls to my basket.

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on



 

