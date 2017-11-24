Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving
While I am not American, my faithful bear is not only American in name but was indeed born in Arkansas so I figured it only proper that he have a Thanksgiving treat! Pretty sure a full turkey might have been a bit much so I went with a chicken.... Happy Thanksgiving to you all! P.S I did not actually eat any of the raw chicken...I was just there for moral support. Kids...don't eat raw chicken. #HappyThanksgiving #AmericanAkita
Happy Thanksgiving! I’m so thankful for you! pic.twitter.com/qVVgnw6YQd— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 23, 2017
RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a shit ton of tufurkey pic.twitter.com/rjNjquxvLb— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2017
My favorite holiday by far because I get to reflect about what I love about my life. Usually, I focus on what needs to be BETTER! Ahh....but God has blessed me to fear vulnerability but still have the courage to seek it. Understanding that my heart, my truth, my authenticity is my greatest asset. AND my flaws, my mistakes are to be forgiven....with grace....God's grace...daily. Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours...with LOVE ❤❤❤
The camera couldn’t capture all the goodies that were on the table.. thanks SO much to miss@osishoham the one and only that can pull off huge dinners and always look fresh , sharp and calm as if it was nothing.. make everyone feels at home and welcome. It was my first Thanksgiving and I must say that I think this holiday is beautiful. All about gratefulness and togetherness. We should make it an international holiday. Happy turkey day you guys. May we always count our blessings and remember to be humble