The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving

Photo credit : instagram.com/jessicabiel
Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving
November 24, 2017 - 18:06 PM Celebrity
Thanksgiving is a really, really big deal in the US -- and no one goes all out quite like a celebrity. From Justin Timberlake's blow-torched pie to Oprah's perfectly cooked turkey, check out the fun, festivities and feasts the stars shared on social media:
 
 

Thanksgiving is lit thanks to that #dadlife.  @justintimberlake

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

  
 

At this moment, our full bellies are grateful that #thanksgiving is only once a year. #turkeycoma

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on

  
 

This is how we do it.. #thanksgiving #foodcoma 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

  
 

Disney Thanksgiving with friends I am very thankful for xx @nicoleleal901 @annachi.wilson @zzaidi555 @katherinawad

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on

 
 

Hope everyone had a great #Thanksgiving #DownOnTheFarm

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

 
 

So thankful!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 
 
 

Almost Show time.. ! #happythanksgiving

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on

 
 

In the kitchen supervising prep. #happythanksgiving

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on

 
 

What you want Thanksgiving to be Vs. What it actually is. #boxwine

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on

  
 
 

Family #sograteful gx #happythanksgiving

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

  
 

The Lowe’s wish you a happy #Thanksgiving!!

A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on

 
 

Our old apartment on the lake on the north side of Chicago where we happily lived IN SIN.#thankful

A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on

 
 

Happy Thanksgiving Get ready sweater dropping Cyber Monday 11am guccimaneonline.com

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

   
 

My “Is it time to eat yet” dance. #Thanksgiving #WearingTheCapeForExtraSpace @draperjames

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

