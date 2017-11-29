Trailer Watch: December Movies

‘Tis the season to escape the holiday madness by retreating to the cinema for a few hours of peace and quiet (and explosions, depending on what movie you choose). From Oscar-baiting fair like The Post to guaranteed blockbusters like Star Wars: The Last Jedi, here are the most-anticipated movies hitting the big screen this December.James Franco faithfully recreates the making of The Room, a cult classic considered to be the worst movie of all time. Franco is spot-on as Tommy Wiseau, a failed actor who teams up with his best friend to make a movie. It costars Dave Franco and Alison Brie. (Opens Dec. 1)RZA directs this story of a poetry teacher (Jill Scott) who encourages her student (Azealia Banks) to attend poetry slams to improve her rap lyrics. Common and Method Man costar. (Opens Dec. 1)A film festival favourite, Guillermo del Toro’s new movie follows a mute cleaner (Sally Hawkins) who works at secret government laboratory and develops a special connection with a mysterious creature being held captive in the lab. (Opens Dec. 8)Margot Robbie stars as Tonya Harding in the real-life story of a figure skater who’s career is thrown into turmoil when she teams up with her ex-husband to hire a man to break the leg of her biggest competitor, Nancy Kerrigan, at the ’94 National Figure Skating Championship. (Opens Dec. 8)In the latest Star Wars film, Rey joins Luke Skywalker on an adventure with Leia, Finn and Poe that unlocks mysteries of the Force and secrets of the past. (Opens Dec. 15)This sequel to the 1995 film follows four teenagers serving detention who get sucked into a game that’s set in the jungle. Playing their adult avatars, they must finish the game in order to return home. Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Kevin Hart star. (Opens Dec. 22)Unable to adjust to adult life, the Barton Bellas reunite for one last competition at an overseas USO tour, but are surprised to realize that the other groups prefers instruments over acapella. (Opens Dec. 22)This film made headlines when director Ridley Scott announced he would be replacing all of Kevin Spacey’s scenes with Christopher Plummer just weeks before its release, due to Spacey’s sexual harassment allegations. We’ll see if he managed to pull it off in time. Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg costar. (Opens Dec. 22)Matt Damon and Kirsten Wiig play a couple who decide to avoid the issues of over-population by undergoing a new procedure, which shrinks humans down to 5 inches and relocates them to a mini utopia. But trouble ensues when the wife changes her mind at the last minute, leaving the husband shrunken and alone. (Opens Dec. 22)Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks team up in this Steven Spielberg-directed film about the country’s first female newspaper publisher, who decides to print the leaked Pentagon Papers, detailing the U.S.’s government’s hidden objectives in the Vietnam War. (Opens Dec. 22)In this new musical, Hugh Jackman plays P.T. Barnum, the man who created the world’s first traveling circus. Zac Efron, Michelle Williams and Zendaya also star. (Opens Dec. 29)Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut tells the true story of Molly Bloom (Jessica Chastain) who organizes high-stakes poker games for the rich and famous. When she’s arrested, she refuses to give up her client’s names, despite the urging of her lawyer (Idris Elba). (Opens Dec. 29)