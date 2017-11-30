Ed Sheeran Drops New Duet with Beyonce
To think we were feeling bad for Ed Sheeran earlier this week! The British singer/songwriter suffered surprise snubs in all major categories in the Grammy Award nominations. But it turns out he landed something even better: a duet with Beyonce.
Sheeran announced the surprise collab on Thursday afternoon. The song is an updated take on "Perfect," which first appeared on his March 2017 album "÷". The unlikely pair previously performed together at the 2015 Grammys and the Global Citizen Festival, but this is their first recorded duet.
