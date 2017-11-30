The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
Ed Sheeran Drops New Duet with Beyonce

Photo credit : instagram.com/teddysphotos
Ed Sheeran Drops New Duet with Beyonce
November 30, 2017 - 19:07 PM Music
To think we were feeling bad for Ed Sheeran earlier this week! The British singer/songwriter suffered surprise snubs in all major categories in the Grammy Award nominations. But it turns out he landed something even better: a duet with Beyonce.

Sheeran announced the surprise collab on Thursday afternoon. The song is an updated take on "Perfect," which first appeared on his March 2017 album "÷". The unlikely pair previously performed together at the 2015 Grammys and the Global Citizen Festival, but this is their first recorded duet. 
 
 
 
 

Got Beyoncé to duet with me on Perfect, comes out today at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / midnight GMT x

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

