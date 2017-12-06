The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
Photo credit : Time Magazine
Taylor Swift Is Included in Time’s Person of The Year Issue – But Should She Be?
December 6, 2017 - 19:07 PM Celebrity
Time Magazine released its annual Person of the Year issue today and it wasn’t Trump (despite what he may have wanted). Instead, the magazine decided to honour “the silence breakers” – the voices that launched a movement against sexual harassment. The cover portrait features strawberry picker Isabel Pascual, lobbyist Adama Iwu, former Uber engineer Susan Fowler, actress Ashley Judd and singer Taylor Swift, while the story includes interviews with many others.

In the magazine, Swift opens up about winning a lawsuit against the DJ who groped her during a photo opp, saying "I figured that if he would be brazen enough to assault me under these risky circumstances and high stakes, imagine what he might do to a vulnerable, young artist if given the chance. It was important to report the incident to his radio station because I felt like they needed to know."

However, soon after the cover was revealed, Twitter lit up with debate about whether or not she should have been featured on it. Some defended her inclusion, while some pointed out the irony of Swift being dubbed a “silence breaker” after her lawyer tried to silence a young, female blogger who took her to task for not condemning white supremacists. Others felt she was taking the spotlight away from women who spoke up about harassment sooner, such as Kesha, Thandie Newton, Gabrielle Union, or Tarana Burke, the woman who started the #MeToo campaign 10 years ago. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Do you believe Swift should have been featured on the cover, or should her spot have gone to someone else? Comment below!
 

