Taylor Swift Is Included in Time’s Person of The Year Issue – But Should She Be?
In the magazine, Swift opens up about winning a lawsuit against the DJ who groped her during a photo opp, saying "I figured that if he would be brazen enough to assault me under these risky circumstances and high stakes, imagine what he might do to a vulnerable, young artist if given the chance. It was important to report the incident to his radio station because I felt like they needed to know."
However, soon after the cover was revealed, Twitter lit up with debate about whether or not she should have been featured on it. Some defended her inclusion, while some pointed out the irony of Swift being dubbed a “silence breaker” after her lawyer tried to silence a young, female blogger who took her to task for not condemning white supremacists. Others felt she was taking the spotlight away from women who spoke up about harassment sooner, such as Kesha, Thandie Newton, Gabrielle Union, or Tarana Burke, the woman who started the #MeToo campaign 10 years ago.
It’s kinda weird that “silence breaker” Taylor Swift tried to sue a blogger for an op-ed about white supremacists who like her music.— Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) December 6, 2017
I’m all for @TIME person of the year being the silence breakers but why tf is Taylor Swift somehow the center point of the conversation. Why isn’t Rose McGowan on the cover??? Or Kesha??? Women who actually stand up for other women when it doesn’t just benefit themselves???— cheryl (@crowburd) December 6, 2017
I Know Why Taylor Swift is on TIME's Person of the Year Cover But WHY is She on the Cover? | Awesomely Luvvie https://t.co/6kCOnhnDNO— Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) December 6, 2017
Nothing I've said has questioned Taylor's story or experience. *I* am critiquing her positioning as the face of this movement. I'm saying why does Taylor ALWAYS have to centered in this way when others' stories can be given room.— Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) December 6, 2017
Well Time can do what they want. I'm gonna go hard for @Lupita_Nyongo , Amber Heard, @KeshaRose, Anita Hill, @tracelysette, @itsgabrielleu, @terrycrews And every other Not White, Not Conventional, Not Popular enough woman who didn't get a cover.— Shanelle Little (@ShanelleLittle) December 6, 2017
I SEE YOUR TRAUMA.
I SEE YOU.
Just a question, .@TIME: Taylor Swift? The person who refused to use her platform last year to contribuite to defeat Donald Trump? What kind of silence breaker is she? #TimePOTY— Angie (@angiedam2) December 6, 2017
For those criticizing @Time for putting @taylorswift13 on its #POY cover, let's remember she sued that jerk (for $1) and refused blame for him losing his job over his bad behavior. She helped set a new standard against intimidation and won for us all.— Christina Binkley (@BinkleyOnStyle) December 6, 2017
I really wish Terry Crews, Garbielle Union, Lupita, Kesha or Tarana had been featured on the cover over T**lor S**ft. What I am saying doesn't minimize what happened to her, but she somehow always manages to get centered within discussions she is never vocal about.— Lara Witt (@Femmefeministe) December 6, 2017
Taylor Swift was groped by a man who went on to sue to her first in an effort to take even more from her. Her countersuit and monetary support to Kesha did resonate with hordes of folks and inspired them to speak out. We shouldn’t invalidate that.— Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) December 6, 2017
