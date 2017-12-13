The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
See Harry Styles Kiss James Corden in Carpool Karaoke

Photo credit : CBS
See Harry Styles Kiss James Corden in Carpool Karaoke
December 13, 2017 - 18:06 PM Celebrity
James Corden just got the best Christmas present ever: a suprise smooch from Harry Styles! The Late Late Show host posted a star-studded holiday edition of Carpool Karaoke, which feature this year's guests singing "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town." The celebs in the hot seat included Sam Smith, Fifth Harmony, Bruno Mars, P!nk, Kelly Clarkson, the Foo Figthers, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Usher.

But the real treat came around the 2:05 mark, when Corden looked over at Styles and said "Happy Christmas, Harold." The pair shared a look before leaning towards each other and stealing a kiss. "Wow, I did not expect that 'till Christmas," Corden joked before they both burst into laughter.

That wasn't the only surprise Styles had for Corden. The singer took over hosting duties Tuesday when the late-night host had to bail on his show because his wife was having a baby. Despite only a few hours notice, Styles did a great job, joking in the monologue about stealing Corden's job ("I want you to know that I of course realize that this is James' show and this is a one-time only thing... unless CBS likes what they see") before sliding into the host's chair to interview Owen Wilson and Jane Krakowski. 
 

