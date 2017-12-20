The TV Shows We Said Goodbye to in 2017

We live in the era of peak TV, which has seen the number of scripted shows from broadcast networks, basic and cable outlets, and streaming services climb to nearly 400. Yet despite the glut of options viewers currently have available, not every show can last forever. Here are some of our favourite series we bid adieu to in 2017:I’m not going to lie; I had a hard time following the plot for long stretches of Orphan Black’s run. (If you put a gun to my head and forced me to explain the true purpose of Dyad, it would not end well for me.) But even when it was being bogged down by complex mythology, I couldn’t quit the series because I had fallen in love with its characters. It was a great example of a show that prioritized characters over plot – even when I didn’t know exactly what was going on, I always knew how the “sestras” were being affected by it. The final season did an excellent job of bringing everyone together, delivering closure and reminding us the importance of agency and free will. I will miss this extraordinary “galaxy of women.”Not enough people watched this hilarious, subversive comedy following “life reviewer” Forrest MacNeil, who accepted increasingly dark challenges from viewers of his public access show, often to the detriment of his personal life. Whether Forrest was agreeing to become addicted to cocaine, travel to space, lead a cult, or try racism, he remained committed to his reviews until the bitter end. I give the final, super short 3-episode season 5 stars!Mindy Kaling created an unforgettable character in Dr. Mindy Lahiri, a brash, unapologetic romantic who managed to be both competent in her professional life and a relatable mess in her personal life. The final season saw the redemption of Chris Messina’s Danny and allowed the supporting cast to shine, particularly Ike Barinholtz’s Morgan, who brought me to tears a surprising number of times for a guy who once claimed to own 40 dogs.Sure, it faced the typical CW issue of continuing a few seasons past its prime, its love triangle had become beyond played out, and it never really figured out how to use Kat Graham (Bonnie) to her full potential, but I stand by the first few season of this show. I remember the thrill of watching a series that brazenly sped through plot and delivered jaw-dropping twists every other week. Mystic Falls may have lost its lustre in the later years, but The Vampire Diaries should be remembered for ushering in a new era at the CW.No other show in recent memory was a polarizing as Lena Dunham’s millennial take on life in New York City. Though it frustrated as much as it entertained, the show not only introduced the world to Adam Driver, it also managed to capture the complexities of female friendships. Girls found new highs in its final season, particularly in the episode in which a beloved author invites Hannah to his apartment to discuss an article she wrote on his alleged sexual misconduct. Airing before the Weinstein scandal rocked Hollywood, the episode perfectly captures the power dynamics between a worldy man and an impressionable young woman. It’s so incredibly of the zeitgeist, it should be required viewing in 2017.Oh, The Leftovers, you weird, wonderful mess of a show. I barely made it through season one because I found it pretentious and bleak. But then something incredible happened: it evolved into a beautiful meditation on how to carry on in the face of tragedy and uncertainty. The audacious final season delivered eight of the best episodes on TV this year. We never learned the real reason why 2% of the world’s population disappeared at the beginning of the series, and I’m not even mad about it.