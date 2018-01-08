Stars Paint It Black on The Golden Globes 2018 Red Carpet
Instead of the usual sea of colours on the Golden Globes red carpet, the 75th annual award show was dominated by one theme on Sunday night: black. In a show of solidarity, all major nominees wore black for the #TimesUp movement, in support of victims of sexual abuse and harassment.
In addition to wearing black, eight famous women brought activists as their guests. Meryl Streep was accompanied by the National Domestic Workers Alliance's Ai-jen Poo, Michelle Williams’ guest was #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, Laura Dern took co-founder of Alianza Nacional de Campesinas Mónica Ramírez, Emma Stone took tennis pro Billie Jean King, Susan Sarandon brought political commentator Rosa Clemente, Emma Watson's took Imkaan UK's executive director Marai Larasi, Shailene Woodley took aboriginal activist Calina Lawrence, and Amy Poehler’s guest was Saru Jayaraman, president of Restaurant Opportunities Centers United and ROC Action.
Check out some of our favourite looks from the Golden Globes.
