Buffy Star Eliza Dushku Says True Lies Stuntman Molested Her When She Was 12
In a searing Facebook post published on Saturday, Eliza Dushku (star of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Dollhouse, Bring It On, Bull and more) alleged that stunt coordinator Joel Kramer sexually molested her during the filming of True Lies. The actress, now 37, played Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis' daughter in the 1994 film.
In her post, she wrote of how “Kramer made me feel special, how he methodically built my and my parents’ trust, for months grooming me,” before he lured her to a Miami hotel room, where she claims he emerged from the bathroom naked, lay on top of her and "rubbed all over me" until he climaxed.
Dushku said she told a handful of people about the alleged incident at the time, including her mother and older brother, but "no one seemed ready to confront this taboo subject then, nor was I." She said she eventually told a "tough adult female friend" what happened, who visited the True Lies set and confronted Kramer. Wrote Dushku: "later that very same day, by no small coincidence, I was injured from a stunt-gone-wrong on the Harrier jet. With broken ribs, I spent the evening in the hospital. To be clear, over the course of those months rehearsing and filming True Lies, it was Joel Kramer who was responsible for my safety on a film that at the time broke new ground for action films. On a daily basis he rigged wires and harnesses on my 12 year old body. My life was literally in his hands."
While speaking at a Television Critics Association event on Saturday, True Lies director James Cameron claimed he had no knowledge of the alleged incident at the time, saying: "Directors are historically pretty oblivious to the inter-personal things that are happening on the set, because they're focused on what they’re doing creatively, but had I known about there would have been no mercy. I have daughters. There really would be no mercy now."
Sue Booth-Forbes, who was the actress' legal guardian on True Lies set, said in a statement to Deadline: "Eliza Dushku is telling the truth," adding that she reported Kramer’s misconduct but nothing happened.
Speaking to The Wrap, Kramer denied the actress’ claims, calling them "absolutely not true." His recent credits include Blade Runner 2049, Star Trek: Discovery, Westworld and Furious 7.
In her post, she wrote of how “Kramer made me feel special, how he methodically built my and my parents’ trust, for months grooming me,” before he lured her to a Miami hotel room, where she claims he emerged from the bathroom naked, lay on top of her and "rubbed all over me" until he climaxed.
Dushku said she told a handful of people about the alleged incident at the time, including her mother and older brother, but "no one seemed ready to confront this taboo subject then, nor was I." She said she eventually told a "tough adult female friend" what happened, who visited the True Lies set and confronted Kramer. Wrote Dushku: "later that very same day, by no small coincidence, I was injured from a stunt-gone-wrong on the Harrier jet. With broken ribs, I spent the evening in the hospital. To be clear, over the course of those months rehearsing and filming True Lies, it was Joel Kramer who was responsible for my safety on a film that at the time broke new ground for action films. On a daily basis he rigged wires and harnesses on my 12 year old body. My life was literally in his hands."
While speaking at a Television Critics Association event on Saturday, True Lies director James Cameron claimed he had no knowledge of the alleged incident at the time, saying: "Directors are historically pretty oblivious to the inter-personal things that are happening on the set, because they're focused on what they’re doing creatively, but had I known about there would have been no mercy. I have daughters. There really would be no mercy now."
Sue Booth-Forbes, who was the actress' legal guardian on True Lies set, said in a statement to Deadline: "Eliza Dushku is telling the truth," adding that she reported Kramer’s misconduct but nothing happened.
Speaking to The Wrap, Kramer denied the actress’ claims, calling them "absolutely not true." His recent credits include Blade Runner 2049, Star Trek: Discovery, Westworld and Furious 7.