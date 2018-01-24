The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017 RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist Montreal's IleSoniq festival is going to kick major ass this year and this… Red Bull Music Academy x LUNICE Playlist feat. The XX, Azealia Banks, Madonna… 2016 Grammy Award Nominees Playlist
+ Playlists

Dose is on

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright © Oboxmedia
Owned and operated by Oboxmedia
Terms of Use
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017

Big Little Lies Lands a Huge Star for Season Two

Photo credit : Nikki Nelson/ WENN/ Cover Images
Big Little Lies Lands a Huge Star for Season Two
January 24, 2018 - 18:06 PM TV
If you watched the first season of Big Little Lies and thought to yourself "gee, I wish it had more Oscar-winning actresses" -- today is your lucky day! The hit HBO series announced that the second season will feature Meryl Streep.

Streep has joined the cast as a regular. The Oscar- and Emmy-winning star will play Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Alexander Skarsgard's character Perry who (spoiler alert!) was killed in the season one finale. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Mary Louise comes to Monterey to see her grandchildren and search for answers about her son’s death (which was at the hands of Zoe Kravitz’s character Bonnie, with an assist by all the leading ladies).

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman have confirmed they will return for the seven-episode second season of the series, which is based on a book by Liane Moriarty. The remaining cast (which includes Kravitz, Laura Dern, Adam Scott, James Tupper and Shailene Woodley) are reportedly in contract negotiations, according to THR.

This isn't Streep's only foray into television. She is also set to star in The Nix by Lost creator J.J. Abrams TV series The Nix, which Amazon is rumoured to have picked up.

Her new Big Little Lies costars were quick to jump on social media and welcome her to the family. 
 
 
 

Well, now my acting dream has come true. #BigLittleLiesSeason2

A post shared by @ lauradern on

Tags:

More TV

Five Scenes That Made Shippers' Hearts Soar in 2017
The X Files' Shocking Twist Angers Fans
The TV Shows We Said Goodbye to in 2017