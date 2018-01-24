Big Little Lies Lands a Huge Star for Season Two
If you watched the first season of Big Little Lies and thought to yourself "gee, I wish it had more Oscar-winning actresses" -- today is your lucky day! The hit HBO series announced that the second season will feature Meryl Streep.
Streep has joined the cast as a regular. The Oscar- and Emmy-winning star will play Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Alexander Skarsgard's character Perry who (spoiler alert!) was killed in the season one finale. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Mary Louise comes to Monterey to see her grandchildren and search for answers about her son’s death (which was at the hands of Zoe Kravitz’s character Bonnie, with an assist by all the leading ladies).
Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman have confirmed they will return for the seven-episode second season of the series, which is based on a book by Liane Moriarty. The remaining cast (which includes Kravitz, Laura Dern, Adam Scott, James Tupper and Shailene Woodley) are reportedly in contract negotiations, according to THR.
This isn't Streep's only foray into television. She is also set to star in The Nix by Lost creator J.J. Abrams TV series The Nix, which Amazon is rumoured to have picked up.
Her new Big Little Lies costars were quick to jump on social media and welcome her to the family.
Her new Big Little Lies costars were quick to jump on social media and welcome her to the family.
Beyond thrilled to have the one, the only, Meryl Streep joining the cast of #BLL for season 2. Get ready for more wine, secrets, and Big Little Lies. Monterey better watch out!!! pic.twitter.com/VWYcUl7rzd— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 24, 2018
#Big Little Lies round 2! So excited. pic.twitter.com/zjdRZwQ0Ul— James Tupper (@MrJamesTupper) January 24, 2018