The Grammys are always a wild red carpet, which typically boasts more daring and less stuffy looks than your typical awards show. This year's outing was no different, with the hottest stars in music serving up some daring looks. And in a new twist, many of the biggest stars (including Kelly Clarkson, Lady Gaga, Kesha and Sam Smith) showed their support for gender equality by adding white roses to their outfits.