Black Panther's Early Reviews Are In! What's the Verdict?

I don’t even like superhero movies but THIS IS IT! I feel like I felt after watching Wonder Woman BUT BETTER! Like. Wow. Im amazed! #BlackPanther — Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) January 30, 2018

And the representation of Black women in #BlackPanther made me feel seen. Seen in a way other superhero movies have not done well. pic.twitter.com/xrzVP5SLu6 — ReBecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) January 30, 2018 #BlackPanther is simply awesome. Extremely bold and as touching as it is thrilling, it boasts GOT-style intrigue, crazy innovative action and a deep bench of memorable characters. Top 5 all-time Marvel movie, easy. More later. pic.twitter.com/mmz8Nuf1sy — Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) January 30, 2018 BLACK PANTHER is just astonishing. Ryan Coogler has harnessed the superhero movie — and a really fun one! — to explore profound ideas and create vivid images of black excellence that so rarely ever make it to a giant Hollywood movie. Wow wow wow! — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) January 30, 2018

WOW. Black Panther will change the landscape of superhero movies forever. Expect and demand more from Hollywood. The stories its denied us for so long don’t just *deserve* to be told — they will save blockbusters from total irrelevance and creative bankruptcy. — Jess Joho (@liongirl528) January 30, 2018

#BlackPanther is exceptional - the James Bond of the MCU. You've seen nothing like this in a superhero movie - it's bold, beautiful & intense, but there's a depth & spiritualness that is unlike anything Marvel has ever done. It's 100% African & it is dope af. pic.twitter.com/Z77IjnIjf2 — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) January 30, 2018

Stunning visuals. Iconic performances. And A REAL FREAKING STORY about a wealthy nation confronting its role in the world. Black Panther has the goods. Also there’s a post-credits scene. Here’s the premiere crowd racing back to watch it. pic.twitter.com/EiS7z9xbA7 — Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) January 30, 2018

Extraordinary work by Ryan Coogler and company! #BlackPanther #WakandaForever! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 30, 2018

Black Panther. So very good. I cheered and laughed and pumped my fist. I’ve never seen a super hero movie like it. Everybody involved with it deserves a medal and a high five. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 30, 2018

#BlackPanther: I never wanted this movie to end, and as soon as it did I wanted to go back. Solid action, smart story, tons of personality. Shuri is my new fave, Nakia is everything, Killmonger is incredible, T'Challa deserves to rule the MCU. Coogler has done it again. pic.twitter.com/t9gG3DLuCL — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) January 30, 2018

What a wonderful night at the #BlackPantherPremiere. With old friends and new, surrounded by black excellence at a movie that celebrates black excellence. Hopefully not a once in a lifetime experience...but if so, not bad. — Marc Bernardin (@marcbernardin) January 30, 2018

I like rarely weigh in on movies. But, I loved Black Panther. And the guy sitting next to me — Laurence Fishburne — kept saying “Oh, Shit. Oh, SHIT.” Now that’s a review. https://t.co/Q5f8VSSPeD — Joe Bel Bruno (@JoeBelBruno) January 30, 2018

Believe the hype. Believe the buzz. Believe the words “cultural phenomenon.” #blackpanther is about to blow minds and take names. My God. Where to even begin. Long live the King. pic.twitter.com/cECg2mxnKw — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 30, 2018

I saw BLACK PANTHER tonight.

It is everything I hoped for.

That’s all I will say for now. pic.twitter.com/eQI3pZ9q59 — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) January 30, 2018

Ryan coogler got a standing ovation before it even started! It was electric. Review embargo lifts 10 days before #blackpanther opens which usually means they know reviews will be good. pic.twitter.com/pAPai1fhky — Anousha (@anoushasakoui) January 30, 2018

So you know how #ThorRagnorok was called the best reviewed Marvel movie to date -- yeah, doesn't hold a candle to #BlackPanther. The movie has heart, well-developed characters and the emotional depth to keep you invested in all of the characters. And Michael B. Jordan, wow. — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) January 30, 2018

#BlackPanther is almost inexpressibly beautiful; it is topical and a truly special moviegoing experience! This is the MCU on a whole other level! Thank you, Ryan Coogler. I am truly MOVED! pic.twitter.com/oIdmWjr40f — Angelique Jackson (@angelique814) January 30, 2018

#BlackPanther kicks so much ass. The King hits hard with his fists but harder with his words. Perfect counter programming to today's world. Wakanda Forever! — Gerry Duggan (@GerryDuggan) January 30, 2018

BLACK PANTHER, my goodness. — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) January 30, 2018

If you don’t understand the power of representation, imagine growing up never seeing a superhero who looks like you. When American Girl dolls came out I always picked Addy who had to escape slavery. But now kids have #BlackPanther’s Nakia, Shuri and Okoye. Dope on many levels. — Natasha Alford (@NatashaSAlford) January 30, 2018

Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger is the MCU's best villain thus far. His comments on colonialism as well as his motivations defined on imperialism...yo... #BlackPanther #BlackPantherSoLit — Brandon Norwood (@bwood0824) January 30, 2018

The story arc of Eric Killmonger will strike a heavy cord for every African-American who was raised here.



It puts tears in my eyes, made me grit my teeth and broke me before the credits.



Will discuss more on @FanBrosShow#BlackPanther — Mellow Marketer (@MellowMarketer) January 30, 2018

Black Panther is the best MCU movie ever. I was blown away from start to finish and I’m not even being biased. This was by far the best marvel movie to date. Thank you, Ryan Coogler! #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/8Qh0hlOYAb — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) January 30, 2018

BLACK PANTHER is incredible, kinetic, purposeful. A superhero movie about why representation & identity matters, and how tragic it is when those things are denied to people. The 1st MCU movie about something real; Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger had me weeping and he’s the VILLAIN — jen yamato (@jenyamato) January 30, 2018

BLACK PANTHER is like a Marvel movie, but better. the action is predictably awful, but this is the first MCU film that has an actual sense of identity & history & musicality. Wakanda is alive. whole cast is great but the women (and the war rhinos) steal the show — Danai Gurira! — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) January 30, 2018

Ryan Coogler knocked it out of the park, some great sequences presented in a “single take/shot.” If this movie isn’t nominated for costume, art and production design awards next year, I would be seriously shocked. #blackpanther — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) January 30, 2018

BLACK PANTHER is not screwing around. By far the most political Marvel chapter, to the point I had to remind myself this is a Marvel movie. BLACK PANTHER is a movie with a lot to say.



Also, Michael B. Jordan ... damn — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) January 30, 2018

#marvel does it again with 'Black Panther'. Very impressed with the story and filmmaking. @michaelb4jordan absolutely kills it as the villain and is the best one since Loki. Also @DanaiGurira kicks so much ass and I loved every second of it. Going to make serious $. pic.twitter.com/YBrg2x3Nnz — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) January 30, 2018

