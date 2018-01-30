The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
Black Panther's Early Reviews Are In! What's the Verdict?

Photo credit : Marvel
Black Panther's Early Reviews Are In! What's the Verdict?
January 30, 2018 - 15:03 PM Movies
Monday night's premiere of Black Panther drew a ton of star power, and many attendees took to Twitter immediately after the movie to rave about Marvel's latest blockbuster. 

The first superhero film it years to feature a black lead, it follows T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), who returns home to the African nation of Wakanda after the death of his father to take his rightful place as king, but his reign is soon tested by a powerful enemy.

While full film reviews are still embargoed, the early buzz is incredibly strong, with Buzzfeed's Adam B Vary calling it "astonishing," USA Today's Brian Truitt calling it a "top 5 all-time Marvel movie, easy," and Los Angeles Times' Tre'vell Anderson tweeting "I feel like I felt after watching Wonder Woman BUT BETTER! Like. Wow. I'm amazed!"
 
 

