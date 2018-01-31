Gigi and Bella Hadid Pose Nude For Vogue
Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful posted the photo on Instagram yesterday, and the internet was quick to question why Gigi, 22, and Bella, 21, would pose naked together.
Sisters reunited. As the most in-demand sisters in the fashion industry, it's more common to see @bellahadid and @gigihadid apart. However, the sisters reunited for the March 2018 issue of @britishvogue cover story. On sale this Friday. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements. Photographed by #StevenMeisel
It's the first time the sisters are appearing in dual covers, both wearing gold chainmail Versace gowns. But it wasn't the covers that made headlines; it was the cosy photo inside. The models' fans took to Twitter to question the decision, wondering what posing naked has to do with fashion:
gross that their faces were photoshopped to this extent. super gross that two siblings were asked to pose like this.— juwayriyya (@mutantpasta) January 30, 2018
really disappointed with @BritishVogue 's uncomfortable image of @GiGiHadid and @bellahadid. These sisters are doing so well in their careers only for Vogue to sexualise a sibling relationship in the most creepy and non-artistic way. Would you ever put two famous brothers naked..— Ami (@_ami1010) January 30, 2018
Must you fetishise them? Talented women. No need to be naked to pique our interest.— Sarah Southern (@sarahsouthern) January 30, 2018
Is it just me or is two sisters photographed sitting closely together naked just a little weird?— DC101 (@DC101) January 30, 2018
This Nude Photo of Gigi and Bella Hadid is Creepy https://t.co/Pn7B9ifURU pic.twitter.com/PQYEdcHmwy— Pamela Araki (@PamelaArakii) January 31, 2018
The Bella and Gigi Hadid Vogue photo is beyond weird. Who thought that was normal to get in that position with your sibling naked?— Jack Bell (@JnBell93) January 30, 2018
For those saying it’s creepy that Bella and Gigi are posing naked for VOGUE? They’re sisters, ofcourse they’ve seen eachother naked and posing nude is something most models do. Y’all gotta grow up— Kylie Jenner (@kyIizzle) January 30, 2018
This is awful. Shame on you British Vogue.— Alice Rose Bowmer (@alicerosebowmer) January 30, 2018
I also like her cover. But I find it weird how Bella and Gigi pose together naked. Their private parts are almost touching, it is a bit awkward.— Willow (@NetflexJunkie) January 30, 2018
Bella and Gigi Hadid in Versace by Steven Meisel for British Vogue, March Issue 2018. - I pic.twitter.com/XuBCA9mjLT— IMONATION (@THEIMONATION) January 29, 2018