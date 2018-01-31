The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
Gigi and Bella Hadid Pose Nude For Vogue

Gigi and Bella Hadid Pose Nude For Vogue
January 31, 2018 - 18:06 PM Celebrity
Supermodel sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are both featured on separate covers for British Vogue’s latest issue, but it's an inside photo of the duo that's heating up the internet.

Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful posted the photo on Instagram yesterday, and the internet was quick to question why Gigi, 22, and Bella, 21, would pose naked together.
It's the first time the sisters are appearing in dual covers, both wearing gold chainmail Versace gowns. But it wasn't the covers that made headlines; it was the cosy photo inside. The models' fans took to Twitter to question the decision, wondering what posing naked has to do with fashion:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 


 

