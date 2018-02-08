Inspiring Black Panther Hashtag Goes Viral

The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
Photo credit : Marvel Studios
February 8, 2018 - 19:07 PM Movies
After seeing her 8-year-old son get visibly excited whenever a Black Panther promo came on TV, Black Girl Nerds writer Kayla Marie took to Twitter to ask a simple question: "What does the Black Panther film mean to you?" Little did she know that within hours, the hashtag would begin to trend worldwide.
 

Soon, Twitter was flooded with inspiring tweets about the first superhero film it years to feature a black lead and the power of representation, and the hashtag was getting media coverage (with some outlets even attempting to co-opt the trend). The Marvel film, which is sitting at a staggering 99% freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes, won't be released until Feb. 16, but it's clearly already changing the world. 



 

