Inspiring Black Panther Hashtag Goes Viral
#TuesdayThoughts— Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) February 6, 2018
What does the #BlackPanther film mean to you? #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe pic.twitter.com/mOnBiHqVYB
Soon, Twitter was flooded with inspiring tweets about the first superhero film it years to feature a black lead and the power of representation, and the hashtag was getting media coverage (with some outlets even attempting to co-opt the trend). The Marvel film, which is sitting at a staggering 99% freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes, won't be released until Feb. 16, but it's clearly already changing the world.
#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe It means that my kids and young black kids everywhere will see themselves as heroes capable of leading their own narratives. #ReprsentationMatters— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 6, 2018
A breaking of the perpetual narrative we hear about black films:— Toni Michelle (@heytonimichelle) February 6, 2018
That movies with a black-led cast are not financially viable
That themes of afro-futurism are for a niche audience.
That black comic book heros/ villians don't have big screen appeal.#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe
The Disney Princess I’ve been waiting my whole life for. #BlackPanther— Neysha (@La_Ney_sha) February 7, 2018
#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe pic.twitter.com/6RehaNhhUG
My seven year old grandson exclaimed "Superheroes can be Brown people too?! #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe— Sheel (@MzSheel) February 6, 2018
Finally seeing Africa depicted in a powerful and positive light, free from the effects of colonialism, with characters that look like me having motivations beyond the portrayal of “black pain” on screen.#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe pic.twitter.com/nTEFHQM279— Andrien Gbinigie (@EscoBlades) February 6, 2018
When my 9 year old son sat in the movie theater SHOOK seeing a black superhero on a big screen. And the emotion I feel as a life long superhero fan seeing the same thing at the samedamntime#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe pic.twitter.com/SvECF5n6rG— Rashida Parrish (@chefshida) February 6, 2018
Seeing dark-skinned Black women as other than the angry, loud sidekick #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe— Nyasha Junior (@NyashaJunior) February 6, 2018
#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe— DMaser (@lesserknownhero) February 6, 2018
The possibility for young black kids to see themselves represented as powerful, intelligent, and dynamic characters capable of anything. For something I love to finally represent people who look like me.
#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe— MSOSullivan (@BlyssfulStorm) February 6, 2018
When I saw the cast of women, all my complexion or darker, none sexualized or demonized because of it, and it wasn't a film about slavery or drug addiction, I cried.
Can you imagine being a little brown child and seeing Black Panther, only to find out that the creators look like you? That the director has the thickest Oakland accent ever? That the production was filled with black people? #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe pic.twitter.com/b3f6dNYKz0— Wakandas Favorite DJ (@djbenhameen) February 6, 2018
#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe— JassyJeanette (@JassyPrinciple) February 6, 2018
Finally watching all black cast being centered in blackness without being a victim to it.
To see us in powerful roles— VTK aka "Soul Survivor on the River" (@wondermann5) February 6, 2018
To know that we can be heroes
To see Black women doing the damn thing
To see Black mythology at work
To see a film celebrate our worth
Black Panther is truly giving us and the next generation something to smile about #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe
You can’t tell me that representation isn’t important. You just can’t. #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe pic.twitter.com/mAmPvtNrN8— Princess Anastasia (@anamarbo88) February 8, 2018
When I was younger, people didn't believe I was a nerd because I am a black woman. It was hard to find people like me on tv or in movies. I got really tired of people comparing me to Madea, but now this movie gives kids a chance to have their heroes! #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe pic.twitter.com/VrDL2YXTyT— MD (@manika0098) February 6, 2018
For your regular reminder that REPRESENTATION MATTERS, check out the #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe tweets. This movie is already having a direct impact.— Elizabeth Estey (@LizEstey) February 6, 2018
Me logging off to go into this work meeting and seeing the hashtag I created trending nationwide. #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe pic.twitter.com/FWORRd9gHo— Kayla Marie (@Maria_Giesela) February 6, 2018