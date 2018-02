Inspiring Black Panther Hashtag Goes Viral

#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe It means that my kids and young black kids everywhere will see themselves as heroes capable of leading their own narratives. #ReprsentationMatters — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 6, 2018

A breaking of the perpetual narrative we hear about black films:



That movies with a black-led cast are not financially viable



That themes of afro-futurism are for a niche audience.



That black comic book heros/ villians don't have big screen appeal.#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe — Toni Michelle (@heytonimichelle) February 6, 2018

My seven year old grandson exclaimed "Superheroes can be Brown people too?! #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe — Sheel (@MzSheel) February 6, 2018

Finally seeing Africa depicted in a powerful and positive light, free from the effects of colonialism, with characters that look like me having motivations beyond the portrayal of “black pain” on screen.#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe pic.twitter.com/nTEFHQM279 — Andrien Gbinigie (@EscoBlades) February 6, 2018

When my 9 year old son sat in the movie theater SHOOK seeing a black superhero on a big screen. And the emotion I feel as a life long superhero fan seeing the same thing at the samedamntime#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe pic.twitter.com/SvECF5n6rG — Rashida Parrish (@chefshida) February 6, 2018

Seeing dark-skinned Black women as other than the angry, loud sidekick #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe — Nyasha Junior (@NyashaJunior) February 6, 2018

The possibility for young black kids to see themselves represented as powerful, intelligent, and dynamic characters capable of anything. For something I love to finally represent people who look like me. — DMaser (@lesserknownhero) February 6, 2018

When I saw the cast of women, all my complexion or darker, none sexualized or demonized because of it, and it wasn't a film about slavery or drug addiction, I cried. — MSOSullivan (@BlyssfulStorm) February 6, 2018

Can you imagine being a little brown child and seeing Black Panther, only to find out that the creators look like you? That the director has the thickest Oakland accent ever? That the production was filled with black people? #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe pic.twitter.com/b3f6dNYKz0 — Wakandas Favorite DJ (@djbenhameen) February 6, 2018

Finally watching all black cast being centered in blackness without being a victim to it. — JassyJeanette (@JassyPrinciple) February 6, 2018

To see us in powerful roles

To know that we can be heroes

To see Black women doing the damn thing

To see Black mythology at work

To see a film celebrate our worth

Black Panther is truly giving us and the next generation something to smile about #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe — VTK aka "Soul Survivor on the River" (@wondermann5) February 6, 2018

You can’t tell me that representation isn’t important. You just can’t. #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe pic.twitter.com/mAmPvtNrN8 — Princess Anastasia (@anamarbo88) February 8, 2018

When I was younger, people didn't believe I was a nerd because I am a black woman. It was hard to find people like me on tv or in movies. I got really tired of people comparing me to Madea, but now this movie gives kids a chance to have their heroes! #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe pic.twitter.com/VrDL2YXTyT — MD (@manika0098) February 6, 2018

For your regular reminder that REPRESENTATION MATTERS, check out the #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe tweets. This movie is already having a direct impact. — Elizabeth Estey (@LizEstey) February 6, 2018

Me logging off to go into this work meeting and seeing the hashtag I created trending nationwide. #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe pic.twitter.com/FWORRd9gHo — Kayla Marie (@Maria_Giesela) February 6, 2018

After seeing her 8-year-old son get visibly excited whenever a Black Panther promo came on TV, Black Girl Nerds writer Kayla Marie took to Twitter to ask a simple question: "What does the Black Panther film mean to you?" Little did she know that within hours, the hashtag would begin to trend worldwide.Soon, Twitter was flooded with inspiring tweets about the first superhero film it years to feature a black lead and the power of representation, and the hashtag was getting media coverage (with some outlets even attempting to co-opt the trend ). The Marvel film, which is sitting at a staggering 99% freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes , won't be released until Feb. 16, but it's clearly already changing the world.