Kim Cattrall Blasts “Cruel” Sarah Jessica Parker on Instagram
The increasing public tension between Cattrall and her Sex and the City costar Sarah Jessica Parker boiled over this week when Parker left a seemingly innocuous comment on Cattrall’s Instagram post announcing her brother’s death (Christopher Cattrall, 55, was found on his rural property in Blackfalds, Alberta. The RCMP said the death was not considered suspicious.) Commenting on Cattrall’s Instagram post, Parker wrote: "Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx." She also spoke about the tragedy to Extra, saying "I can't begin to know how her family is managing such a loss. We all send her our love and condolences and grant her the privacy that she's asked for."
But Cattrall wasn’t having it. On Saturday, she posted an image of the words “I don’t need your love and support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker,” with the caption: “My Mom asked me today “When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?” Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”
The surprisingly blunt post was in sharp contrast to an Instagram post Cattrall made on Tuesday, in which she said, “I would like to thank my fans, friends, and my #SexandtheCity colleagues for the outpouring of support for myself and my family over the past 72 hours.” Cattrall also praised her other Sex and the City costar, Cynthia Nixon, who reportedly contacted her. "Cynthia, hearing your voice meant so much to me. Thank you for reaching out. Love Kim #SexandtheCity."
The growing tension between Cattrall and Parker came to the forefront at the end of September 2017, when the Daily Mail published a report claiming that Cattrall torpedoed the Sex and the City 3 film with outrageous contract demands, just weeks before it was supposed to start filming. The next day, Parker confirmed the film wouldn’t be moving ahead, telling Extra: "It's over...we're not doing it. I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."
Cattrall posted on Twitter that she didn’t want to do a third movie in the first place.
Woke 2 a @MailOnline storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016— Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 29, 2017
Dear fans, because I'm "toxic", I'm going to negotiate a contract for 6 months, not come to terms, then say I never wanted to do it anyway.— Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) October 4, 2017
In an interview with Andy Cohen earlier this month, Parker said she was “heartbroken” when she heard Cattrall tell Morgan that they were never friends. “That’s not the way I recall our experience so it’s sad.”
At the end of Cattrall’s blistering new Instagram post, she added a link to a New York Post story from October 2017, which detailed a “mean girls culture” that allegedly permeated the SATC set, centring on a clique involving Parker, Nixon and Kristen Davis that left Cattrall the odd woman out. According to the New York Post: “Running up to the end of the series, there were stories filtering into Page Six almost weekly about the on-set tensions. By the end, no one would talk to Kim. "Not even in the makeup room," one insider said.”
The writer of the Post article, Paula Froelich, claimed that Cattrall reluctantly agreed to the first two movies, despite always being perceived by the press as the diva because she wanted to move on from the role and the toxic workplace. “Having once been the deputy editor of Page Six for 10 years, I was familiar with this pattern. Before each of the previous “Sex” movies, reports would inevitably surface that production was being held up by Cattrall’s salary demands. A flurry of press would follow, Cattrall would capitulate (presumably with a fatter check than previously promised) and the movies were made.”