Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Announce Shocking Split
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced they are separating after two years of seemingly wedded bliss.
The couple, who wed in August 2015, released a statement to The Associated Press:
"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."
The news comes just two days after Aniston attended Amy Schumer's surprise wedding in Malibu. She also attended pal Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded 60th birthday party last week.
Just last week the couple was featured in Architectural Digest in a spread which detailed their massive L.A. home. "I look around at my husband and my dogs and our home, and there's nowhere else I want to be," Aniston told the magazine.
Last weekend, Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 49th birthday in Malibu with her girlfriends, including her Friends costar Courteney Cox. Theroux, meanwhile, was spotted in New York City at Fashion Week.
In completely unrelated news, Brad Pitt (who Aniston was married to from 2000 to 2005) is reportedly interested in dating again following his split from Angelina Jolie. Hmmm...
