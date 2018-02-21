Jennifer Lawrence Slams Criticism of Sexy Dress

This is such a quietly depressing (and revealing) image. Not least because I've been outside today and it's bloody FREEZING. pic.twitter.com/BRnmgKJ5wY — Helen Lewis (@helenlewis) February 20, 2018

Jennifer Lawrence plays a sexy Russian spy in her new film Red Sparrow, and decided to look the part at a recent photocall for the movie in London. While her costars Joel Edgerton, Jeremy Irons, Matthias Schoenaerts and director Francis Lawrence were bundled up in winter coats, the Hunger Games actress bared some skin in a daring Versace dress.People quickly took to Twitter to mock her for wearing so little clothing in such cold weather.But Lawrence was quick to shoot down the criticism. In a post on her Facebook page, she explained “This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism. Over- reacting about everything someone says or does, creating controversy over silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward.”