The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017 RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist Montreal's IleSoniq festival is going to kick major ass this year and this… Red Bull Music Academy x LUNICE Playlist feat. The XX, Azealia Banks, Madonna… 2016 Grammy Award Nominees Playlist
+ Playlists

Dose is on

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright © Oboxmedia
Owned and operated by Oboxmedia
Terms of Use
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017

Jennifer Lawrence Slams Criticism of Sexy Dress

Photo credit : JRP/WENN/Cover Images
Jennifer Lawrence Slams Criticism of Sexy Dress
February 21, 2018 - 18:06 PM fashion
Jennifer Lawrence plays a sexy Russian spy in her new film Red Sparrow, and decided to look the part at a recent photocall for the movie in London. While her costars Joel Edgerton, Jeremy Irons, Matthias Schoenaerts and director Francis Lawrence were bundled up in winter coats, the Hunger Games actress bared some skin in a daring Versace dress.

People quickly took to Twitter to mock her for wearing so little clothing in such cold weather.
 
 
 
But Lawrence was quick to shoot down the criticism. In a post on her Facebook page, she explained “This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism. Over- reacting about everything someone says or does, creating controversy over silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward.”

 

More fashion

See the full KENZO x H&M collection lookbook - yes, every single piece! [GALLERY]
Here’s your first look at SEVEN new outfits from the KENZO x H&M collection [GALLERY]
5 (affordable) swimsuits that Taylor Swift, Amy Schumer and Gigi Hadid would love!