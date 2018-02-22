Sex and the City's Jason Lewis Sides with Sarah Jessica Parker
He may have played Kim Cattrall’s significant other on Sex and the City, but actor Jason Lewis does not appear to be supporting his TV girlfriend in her real-life feud with Sarah Jessica Parker.
When asked about the escalating war of words between Cattrall and Parker, Lewis (who played hunky wannabe actor Smith Jerrod on the show), seemed to land firmly on the side of Team SJP. Promoting his new movie Half Magic, Lewis appeared on KTLA 5’s morning show, where the topic of the feud was quick to come up. He tried to beg off questions about his former costars by saying “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all” before adding “Listen, Sarah was always a consummate professional and I think that people should remember their graciousness and the things that have been given to them. And I’m gonna stop there.”
Host Sam Rubin pressed on, saying “If there’s a Team Sarah or a Team Kim, my sense is that you’re on Team Sarah.” Lewis replied, “I might just have to say yeah. Yeah. What a gracious lady. She was always so good to me.” Rubin asked, “And were other people not so good to you?” to which Lewis cagily responded, “Sarah was amazing.”
It’s interesting that Lewis would take Parker’s side, seeing as he shared so few scenes with her and most of his screentime was with Cattrall. Clearly, someone on this cast needs to write a tell-all book with all the dirt. Come on, Magda! We have faith in you!
When asked about the escalating war of words between Cattrall and Parker, Lewis (who played hunky wannabe actor Smith Jerrod on the show), seemed to land firmly on the side of Team SJP. Promoting his new movie Half Magic, Lewis appeared on KTLA 5’s morning show, where the topic of the feud was quick to come up. He tried to beg off questions about his former costars by saying “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all” before adding “Listen, Sarah was always a consummate professional and I think that people should remember their graciousness and the things that have been given to them. And I’m gonna stop there.”
Host Sam Rubin pressed on, saying “If there’s a Team Sarah or a Team Kim, my sense is that you’re on Team Sarah.” Lewis replied, “I might just have to say yeah. Yeah. What a gracious lady. She was always so good to me.” Rubin asked, “And were other people not so good to you?” to which Lewis cagily responded, “Sarah was amazing.”
It’s interesting that Lewis would take Parker’s side, seeing as he shared so few scenes with her and most of his screentime was with Cattrall. Clearly, someone on this cast needs to write a tell-all book with all the dirt. Come on, Magda! We have faith in you!