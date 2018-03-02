The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017 RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist Montreal's IleSoniq festival is going to kick major ass this year and this… Red Bull Music Academy x LUNICE Playlist feat. The XX, Azealia Banks, Madonna… 2016 Grammy Award Nominees Playlist
+ Playlists

Dose is on

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright © Oboxmedia
Owned and operated by Oboxmedia
Terms of Use
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017

Beyonce Raps on DJ Khaled’s Surprise Song

Beyonce Raps on DJ Khaled’s Surprise Song
March 2, 2018 - 10:10 AM Music
DJ Khaled dropped a surprise new song from his upcoming 11th album (titled Father of Asahd) that features Jay-Z and Future. But it’s Beyonce’s verse in "Top Off" that has everyone talking. Her line "If they're tryna party with the queen, they gonna have to sign a nondisclosure" seems like a direct callout to Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish (who recently posted a selfie with the superstar on Instagram). 
 
Bey also seems to take a shot at Drake's boast in "Gyalchester" when she raps: "I break the internet, top two and I ain’t number two."

Listen to the track below:

 

Twitter was quick to jump on all the references in Bey's verse. including Haddish herself:
 
 
 
 
 

Tags:

More Music

This Week's Hottest New Videos: Taylor Swift, The Chainsmokers, Maroon 5 and More
Quavo & Nicki Minaj go back in time in "For Keeps" video
Ed Sheeran Drops New Duet with Beyonce