Beyonce Raps on DJ Khaled’s Surprise Song
Bey also seems to take a shot at Drake's boast in "Gyalchester" when she raps: "I break the internet, top two and I ain’t number two."
Listen to the track below:
Twitter was quick to jump on all the references in Bey's verse. including Haddish herself:
I Love Beyonce part! Everything she said rang so real to me. Just know I will sign A NDA any day For Beyoncé. DJ Khaled - Top Off (Ft. JAY Z, Future & Beyonce) https://t.co/9Ing2kNq14 via @YouTube— Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) March 2, 2018
Beyoncé really threw shade @ Tiffany Haddish talmbout "If they tryna party with the queen they gotta sign a non disclosure!" A deeply private legend— Creamy Carbonara (@aedlein) March 2, 2018
Beyoncé rhymed “Freaknik” with “Free Meek” I’ll fight anyone who hates on this track lol— Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) March 2, 2018
Beyonce a beast bruh. Completely bodied Future and her husband.— OXTAIL GAWD (@ThatDudeMCFLY) March 2, 2018
Beyoncé rapping that verse on the song is the best thing you'll hear in your life. #TopOff pic.twitter.com/t2N2a5wsjT— Beyoncé News (@TheYonceNews) March 2, 2018
Drake inspiring Beyoncé with that top two line. Maybe another GOAT collab for the culture pic.twitter.com/aBnxAVz9DE— Sami (@glorychiidren) March 2, 2018
Beyoncé sent a shot at Drake and Tiffany Haddish. Jesus.— Jon Snow (@TrillestAC) March 2, 2018