Sofi Tukker just launched the new song Baby I'm A Queen and you can listen it here

The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1.
Post Malone - White Iverson
2.
Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3.
KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4.
KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5.
Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6.
Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7.
Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8.
Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9.
Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10.
Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11.
Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12.
Passion Pit - Carried Away
13.
The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14.
The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
