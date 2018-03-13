Osheaga 2018 : Travis Scott, Artic Monkeys and Florence + The Machine





After announcing Post Malone, then 30 artists this weekend including Tyler the Creator, Portugal The Man, Billie Eilish, Bahamas, Blondie and more, Osheaga just unveils its full program. In addition to the 30 artists already unveiled, we can add Artic Monkey, Travis Scott and Florence + The Machine who will each close a festival night, and will be accompanied by other big names: James Blake, Yeah Yeah Yeah, St Vinvent, Likke Li, Chromeo, Toro Y Me, Matt Holubowski, Tyler, The Creator, Khalid, Anderson. Paak, Loud, Blondie, Future Islands, Alan Walker, Allvvays, The National, Post Malone, James Bay, Franz Ferdinand, Dua Lipa, Modeselektor, The Neighborhood and an impressive list of names.The Osheaga 2018 Festival will take place from August 3 to 5, 2018 at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal.