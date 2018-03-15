Rihanna Claps Back at Snapchat for "Dumb" Ad
Snapchat is probably wishing its latest controversy would disappear faster than its temporary posts. The app is in hot water for approving a tasteless ad that seemed to mock Rihanna’s abuse at the hands of Chris Brown.
The ad, which was paid for by a game called Would You Rather?, asked users if they would "rather slap Rihanna or punch Chris Brown". Rihanna called out the company in an Instagram Story, saying "I'd love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain’t that dumb! … You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV victims and made a joke of it."
Following the controversy, Snap removed the offending ad, telling the BBC: "The advert was reviewed and approved in error, as it violates our advertising guidelines. We immediately removed the ad last weekend, once we became aware." The Los Angeles Times reports that Snapchat shares have fallen nearly 5 percent today after Rihanna called out the Los Angeles-based company.
Brown was sentenced to five years of probation following his assault on Rihanna in 2009. The night before the Grammy Awards, the pair got into a physical altercation on the way home, leaving Rihanna with horrific bruises on her arms and face.
Rihanna responding to Snapchat's ad. I can't believe they did this. pic.twitter.com/TpHQIXTm4j— Gennette Cordova (@GNCordova) March 15, 2018
