The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
Dose is on

Will Smith Celebrates St. Patrick's Day with Hilarious New Video

Photo credit : instagram.com/willsmith/
Will Smith Celebrates St. Patrick's Day with Hilarious New Video
March 18, 2018 - 20:08 PM Celebrity
Feeling hungover following St. Paddy's Day celebrations? Will Smith feels ya. The A-lister, who has one of the most delightful Instagram accounts in Hollywood, showed off how his St. Patrick’s Day remorse by posting a video of himself wearing a kilt and performing a freestyle rap about the holiday.

Captioning the post “DON’T LET THIS BE YOU!”, Smith recounted his wild night, rapping
"I can't believe this/I'm rattled life in pieces/Like Seattle nights is sleepless / I'm grieving, I'm speechless, I'm dying, not facetious/I was drinking, she was drinking/We was dancing, wasn't thinking/It's not excuses/Look the truth is/I just cut looses/Just what Grey Goose produces/I swear if we get through this, I'll never ever do this/Again, baby let me prove it/Please don't throw me deuces."
 
 

DO NOT LET THIS BE YOU! Happy St. Patrick’s Day.

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on



Luckily, he seems to have survived the night unscathed, posting a photo of a sunset in Savannah on Sunday.
 

