Will Smith Celebrates St. Patrick's Day with Hilarious New Video

Feeling hungover following St. Paddy's Day celebrations? Will Smith feels ya. The A-lister, who has one of the most delightful Instagram accounts in Hollywood, showed off how his St. Patrick’s Day remorse by posting a video of himself wearing a kilt and performing a freestyle rap about the holiday.Captioning the post “DON’T LET THIS BE YOU!”, Smith recounted his wild night, rapping"I can't believe this/I'm rattled life in pieces/Like Seattle nights is sleepless / I'm grieving, I'm speechless, I'm dying, not facetious/I was drinking, she was drinking/We was dancing, wasn't thinking/It's not excuses/Look the truth is/I just cut looses/Just what Grey Goose produces/I swear if we get through this, I'll never ever do this/Again, baby let me prove it/Please don't throw me deuces."Luckily, he seems to have survived the night unscathed, posting a photo of a sunset in Savannah on Sunday.