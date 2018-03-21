Cardi B Defends Strippers and Video Vixens
She don’t dance now, she make money moves but Cardi B used to be a stripper – and she doesn’t want you to forget it. In her new Cosmo cover story, the rapper is determined to break down the stigma surrounding exotic dancers.
"People say, 'Why do you always got to say that you used to be a stripper? We get it.' Because y'all don't respect me because of it, and y'all going to respect these strippers from now on."
It’s not just strippers that Cardi B defends in her new interview. She also takes on Me Too and Time’s Up, saying women in the hip hop industry have not been fully included in those movements.
"A lot of video vixens have spoke about this and nobody gives a f**k," she tells Cosmo. "When I was trying to be a vixen, people were like, 'You want to be on the cover of this magazine?' Then they pull their dicks out. I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, 'So what? You're a ho. It don't matter.'"
She also defends her decision to stay engaged to Migos rapper Offset, despite a video that surfaced of him with another woman just two months after he proposed to her. "It's like everybody is coming down my neck like, 'Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.' I don't have low self-esteem. Bitch, I know I look good. I know I'm rich, I know I'm talented. I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my shit with my man, and I don't got to explain why. I'm not your property. This is my life...It’s not right, what he f**king did — but people don't know what I did, 'cause I ain't no angel."
Cardi B’s Cosmo cover is on newsstands now.
