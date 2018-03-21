Île Soniq 2018 unveils its complete line-up with The Chainsmokers, Diplo, Dj Snake, Steve Angelo
We were waiting for her impatiently and she is finally out! Here's the full list of amazing artists who will be at îleSoniq 2018! In addition to The Chainsmoker and DJ Snake, which have already been announced earlier, we find among the programming of the festival Île Soniq 2018: Diplo, Steve Angelo, French Montana, Carnage, Tchami, the Montreal Black Tiger Sex Machine and many others DJ and producers artists. There will be something for everyone from August 10th to August 11th, 2018.
Hope to see you there !
Pick up the festival pass at $ 190 before April 3rd: http://on.ilesoniq.com/trk/fbfr
