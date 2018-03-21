The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist Montreal's IleSoniq festival is going to kick major ass this year and this… Red Bull Music Academy x LUNICE Playlist feat. The XX, Azealia Banks, Madonna… 2016 Grammy Award Nominees Playlist
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017

Île Soniq 2018 unveils its complete line-up with The Chainsmokers, Diplo, Dj Snake, Steve Angelo

Île Soniq 2018 unveils its complete line-up with The Chainsmokers, Diplo, Dj Snake, Steve Angelo
March 21, 2018 - 15:03 PM Music
We were waiting for her impatiently and she is finally out! Here's the full list of amazing artists who will be at îleSoniq 2018! In addition to The Chainsmoker and DJ Snake, which have already been announced earlier, we find among the programming of the festival Île Soniq 2018: Diplo, Steve Angelo, French Montana, Carnage, Tchami, the Montreal Black Tiger Sex Machine and many others DJ and producers artists. There will be something for everyone from August 10th to August 11th, 2018.

Hope to see you there !

Pick up the festival pass at $ 190 before April 3rd: http://on.ilesoniq.com/trk/fbfr

