Tiffany Haddish Has Everyone Wondering Who Bit Beyonce
Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish is never one to be shy when it comes to interviews. From talking about taking Will and Jada Smith on a Groupon swamp tour, to revealing that she once dated a one-armed man, her wild tales are always sure to entertain. But her new interview in GQ has set up a mystery the entire internet is now trying to figure out.
Haddish recently seemed to get scolded by Beyonce in a new song for talking about a night they spent partying together in December 2017 (with Bey rapping "If they're tryna party with the queen, they gonna have to sign a nondisclosure"), but the actress hasn’t seemed to learn her lesson. In her new GQ story, written by Caity Weaver, Haddish talks about that night, saying "There was this actress there that's just, like, doing the mostest...She bit Beyoncé in the face."
According to Haddish, Beyonce stormed away after the incident, while the actress in question continued to cause trouble, even telling Haddish at one point to stop dancing.
“Near the end of the party, Beyoncé's at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, 'Did she really bite you?' She was like, 'Yeah.' I was like, 'She gonna get her ass beat tonight.' She was like, 'Tiffany, no. Don't do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.'"
Now everyone is trying to figure out which actresses were at the party, which was reportedly an after-party for a Jay-Z concert in Inglewood on December 22. According to The Cut, the guest list included a number of actresses, including Sara Foster and Sanaa Lathan. After #WhoBitBeyonce started trending on Twitter today, both Foster and Lathan released statements denying it was them.
Don't expect Beyonce's camp to clear up the mystery. "I absolutely cannot comment on any of this, as I have no knowledge," Beyoncé's representative, Yvette Noel-Schure, told GQ. Chrissy Teigen, you're our only hope!
Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite— Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) March 26, 2018
My initial guess was wrong. The real person? I *never* would have guessed. I’VE SAID TOO MUCH— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018