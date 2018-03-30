The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017

Did The Weeknd Just Release New Songs About Exes Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid?

Photo credit : WENN.com/Cover Images
Did The Weeknd Just Release New Songs About Exes Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid?
March 30, 2018 - 16:04 PM Music
It seems The Weeknd has learned a thing or two from his pal Taylor Swift -- including using breakups as song-writing material.

The Canadian hit-maker unveiled his new, six-song EP titled My Dear Melancholy on Thursday night, and shortly after Twitter lit up with speculation that some of his lyrics referenced his famous ex-girlfriends Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid.

In "Call Out My Name" The Weeknd sings, "I said I didn't feel nothing baby, but I lied / I almost cut a piece of myself for your life," leading fans to speculate that he’s referring to Gomez's recent kidney transplant and suggesting he was willing to be her donor. The song continues, "Guess I was just another pit stop / Til' you made up your mind / You just wasted my time," a possible illusion to Gomez’s reconciliation with Justin Bieber.
 
 
 

Fans are also speculating that the song “Wasted Time” references Hadid, who used to participate in horse riding competitions. "You were equestrian, so ride it like a champion," he sings. "Wasted time I spent with someone else / she wasn’t even half of you" -- a possible reference to dating Gomez following his relationship with Hadid in 2016.

 
 
 
 
 

You can stream The Weeknd's My Dear Melancholy below:

 

