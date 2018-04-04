Justin Bieber Is Canadian Superman
Justin Bieber isn’t just making headlines for his love life this week – he’s also making waves with his comic timing.
The superstar singer, who is reportedly trying to win back ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, took a break from the wooing to star in his longtime friend Rudy Mancuso’s new YouTube short.
Bieber shows up around the 6-minute mark as Canadian Superman, wearing a cape with hockey gear. “Sorry I’m late bro. Do you want to play some puck, eh?” he asks as the other Supermans make fun of him. He then goes on to prove just how nice Canadians can be.
Check out his short cameo below:
