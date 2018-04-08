The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017 RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist Montreal's IleSoniq festival is going to kick major ass this year and this… Red Bull Music Academy x LUNICE Playlist feat. The XX, Azealia Banks, Madonna… 2016 Grammy Award Nominees Playlist
+ Playlists

Dose is on

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright © Oboxmedia
Owned and operated by Oboxmedia
Terms of Use
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017

Cardi B Reveals Her Pregnancy On SNL

Cardi B Reveals Her Pregnancy On SNL
April 8, 2018 - 14:02 PM Celebrity
Cardi B is having big week. Her first full album debuted to glowing reviews, she’s climbing the record charts, she just performed on SNL for the first time, and halfway through her second song she finally addressed growing pregnancy speculation by revealing her belly bump.

In the episode, hosted by Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman, the Bronx rapper first performed a mashup of “Bodack Yellow” and “Bartier Cardi” in a green wig and a black and white feathered outfit. But it was her second performance of the rap ballad “Careful” that made waves. Just past the two-minute mark, the camera panned down to reveal her belly bump.
 

 
Following the show, an Instagram video was posted that showed her excitedly exclaiming, “I’m finally free!”
 
 

#SNL Surprise! #InvasionOfPrivacy out now!  @iamcardib #cardib #iamcardib

A post shared by SAVAGE. I STAY READY  (@brooklyn.johnny) on


Cardi B and her fiancé Offset of Migos also confirmed the pregnancy on Twitter:
 
 

According to TMZ, Cardi B is due in July.

The rapper has kept mum on growing gossip that she’s expecting her first child. Just a couple of days ago, she demurred when asked about the pregnancy rumours. "Certain things about me have to be private. You can not invade my privacy, I'm not a damn animal at the zoo where you just could see everything. No!"
 


 

More Celebrity

Justin Bieber Is Canadian Superman
All The Times Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Trolled Each Other on Social Media
Tiffany Haddish Has Everyone Wondering Who Bit Beyonce