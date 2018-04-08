Cardi B Reveals Her Pregnancy On SNL
Cardi B is having big week. Her first full album debuted to glowing reviews, she’s climbing the record charts, she just performed on SNL for the first time, and halfway through her second song she finally addressed growing pregnancy speculation by revealing her belly bump.
In the episode, hosted by Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman, the Bronx rapper first performed a mashup of “Bodack Yellow” and “Bartier Cardi” in a green wig and a black and white feathered outfit. But it was her second performance of the rap ballad “Careful” that made waves. Just past the two-minute mark, the camera panned down to reveal her belly bump.
Following the show, an Instagram video was posted that showed her excitedly exclaiming, “I’m finally free!”
Cardi B and her fiancé Offset of Migos also confirmed the pregnancy on Twitter:
According to TMZ, Cardi B is due in July.
The rapper has kept mum on growing gossip that she’s expecting her first child. Just a couple of days ago, she demurred when asked about the pregnancy rumours. "Certain things about me have to be private. You can not invade my privacy, I'm not a damn animal at the zoo where you just could see everything. No!"
Cardi B Killing The Stage & Performs “Be Careful” On SNL pic.twitter.com/9CqyvwVwG9— 2Cool2Blogg (@2Cool2Blogg) April 8, 2018
C A R D I A N D I L O O K F O R W A R D T O O U R N E X T C H A P T E R T O G E T H E R pic.twitter.com/C1QizKV3Cb— OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) April 8, 2018
I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me !think imma lose with my little baby counting on me ?— iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 8, 2018
