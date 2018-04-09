Drake Drops Surprise Video Starring Tiffany Haddish, Olivia Wilde and More
We thought this weekend’s music news would be dominated by Cardi B (what with her new album and her surprise pregnancy reveal), but you should never underestimate Drake. The Canadian rapper dropped as surprise single and a star-studded video that took the Internet by storm.
The video for “Nice for What”, which samples Lauren Hill’s vocals, is the second of Drake's to be directed by Karena Evans, following "God's Plan." It depicts a variety of powerful women in the boardroom, classroom, club and at home with their kids. The 16 A-list familiar faces include Olivia Wilde, Rashida Jones, Tiffany Haddish, Jourdan Dunn, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Zoe Saldana, Emma Roberts, Michelle Rodriguez, and Black Panther breakout Letitia Wright.
The surprise music drop seems to have paid off. According to The Fader, "Nice For What" was streamed nearly 10 million times on Apple Music within 24 hours of its release, while the music video has reached over 10 million views on YouTube as of Monday night.
Watch it below and join October’s Very Own in celebrating some of the most powerful women in Hollywood:
Meanwhile, many of the video's stars shared behind-the-scenes photos of the shoot on social media this weekend:
The video for “Nice for What”, which samples Lauren Hill’s vocals, is the second of Drake's to be directed by Karena Evans, following "God's Plan." It depicts a variety of powerful women in the boardroom, classroom, club and at home with their kids. The 16 A-list familiar faces include Olivia Wilde, Rashida Jones, Tiffany Haddish, Jourdan Dunn, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Zoe Saldana, Emma Roberts, Michelle Rodriguez, and Black Panther breakout Letitia Wright.
The surprise music drop seems to have paid off. According to The Fader, "Nice For What" was streamed nearly 10 million times on Apple Music within 24 hours of its release, while the music video has reached over 10 million views on YouTube as of Monday night.
Watch it below and join October’s Very Own in celebrating some of the most powerful women in Hollywood:
Meanwhile, many of the video's stars shared behind-the-scenes photos of the shoot on social media this weekend:
NICE FOR WHAT ~ have you seen drake’s newest video? loving the girl power. link in bio. thank you @champagnepapi, @karenaevans, and @karlawelchstylist for making me this epic silver sequin jumpsuit! (in order of appearance) @oliviawilde @mistyonpointe @issarae @rashidajones @jourdandunn @tiffanyhaddish @yarashahidi @zoesaldana @lejonhjerta @letitiawright @chronicflowers @emmaroberts @syd @mrodofficial