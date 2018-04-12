The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
Sandra Bullock, Rihanna and Cate Blanchett Plan Ultimate Heist in Ocean's 8 Trailer

Photo credit : WARNER BROS
Sandra Bullock, Rihanna and Cate Blanchett Plan Ultimate Heist in Ocean's 8 Trailer
April 12, 2018 - 13:01 PM Movies
Sure, the Avengers may be getting all the hype and breaking pre-sales records, but there’s another group of megastars who we can’t wait to see assemble on the big screen: the ladies of Ocean’s 8!

In the film’s new trailer, Sandra Bullock rounds up a cast of criminals, played by Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, and Awkwafina, to steal jewels at the star-studded Met Gala in NYC. Their main target? Anne Hathaway.

The movie is a sequel of sorts to the original Ocean’s trilogy, with Bullock playing the sister of George Clooney’s Danny Ocean character.

The A-list cast alone is enough to get our butts to the theatre on June 8, but seeing Rihanna play a dreadlocked hacker named "8 Ball" doesn’t hurt.
 

