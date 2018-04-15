Beyoncé Reunites Destiny’s Child at Coachella
In her first major performance since welcoming twins last summer, Beyoncé delivered a nearly two-hour, 26-song set that covered some of her biggest hits, including “Crazy in Love” and “Sorry.” She brought hubby Jay Z on stage for a rendition of “Déjà Vu.” But it was the Destiny’s Child reunion that brought down the house. Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowlands joined Bey onstage to perform a 5-minute medley that included “Say My Name,” “Lose My Breath,” and “Soldier.”
The set made history, as she’s the first woman of colour to headline Coachella.
Beyoncé has caused more than 1.58 Million tweets to be uploaded on Twitter in the span of just 2.5 hours. pic.twitter.com/BjiXtq8xll— Beyoncé Enforcer (@BeyonceEnforcer) April 15, 2018
I just saw the greatest show to ever happen. @beyonce— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 15, 2018
Beyoncé a WOC, mother of 3, feminist did a 2 hrs show on heels, perfect pitch, brought destiny, solange and her husband, dance the whole time and look amazing with 4 changes of outfit, SHES THE GREATEST ENTERTAINER OF OUR GENERATION, SHES THE DEFINITION OF THAT! #BEYCHELLA pic.twitter.com/mVauWV2vID— N A E L • (@Richard_Nael) April 15, 2018
Beyoncé's records today:— Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) April 15, 2018
• First black woman to headline #Coachella
• Destiny's Child: first girlgroup to perform at #BeyChella
• Bey set the highest live streaming record ever
• Most tweeted about & praised Coachella performance
• Longest Coachella dancing sequence onstage pic.twitter.com/N1Daktm4sD
Beyoncé gave us all the looks, the hits, the show and the vocals at #Coachella. A historical performance by the one and only! pic.twitter.com/BCo4LGxWG8— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 15, 2018
At this point, if you disagree that Beyoncé is the greatest performer alive, there's hateration where your heart used to be. This should be undisputed. #Beychella pic.twitter.com/4mGNfZ8ckb— Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) April 15, 2018
Bey and her dancers SLAYED Partition. Wow! #BeyChella pic.twitter.com/zP8cFwQdG4— . (@goddessyonce) April 15, 2018
AAAAA I FOUND THE FULL VIDEO IM CRYING #Beychella pic.twitter.com/TLOVVgg8UX— mei #BloomingDays(@baeyutiful) April 15, 2018
Beyoncé gave us one of the best performances in history.— Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) April 15, 2018
I’m just hoping I don’t see a bunch of white folks running around in vintage black greek paraphernalia. #BeyChella #Coachella2018
pic.twitter.com/rRGYODr1ai