The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
Beyoncé Reunites Destiny’s Child at Coachella

April 15, 2018 - 11:11 AM Music
Coachella turned into Beychella on Friday night when Beyoncé took over the main stage for a blistering set that featured surprise guest stars, insane choreography, and multiple costume changes.

In her first major performance since welcoming twins last summer, Beyoncé delivered a nearly two-hour, 26-song set that covered some of her biggest hits, including “Crazy in Love” and “Sorry.” She brought hubby Jay Z on stage for a rendition of “Déjà Vu.” But it was the Destiny’s Child reunion that brought down the house. Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowlands joined Bey onstage to perform a 5-minute medley that included “Say My Name,” “Lose My Breath,” and “Soldier.”

The set made history, as she’s the first woman of colour to headline Coachella. 
 
 
 
 


 
 
 

