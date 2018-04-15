Beyoncé Reunites Destiny’s Child at Coachella

Beyoncé has caused more than 1.58 Million tweets to be uploaded on Twitter in the span of just 2.5 hours. pic.twitter.com/BjiXtq8xll — Beyoncé Enforcer (@BeyonceEnforcer) April 15, 2018

I just saw the greatest show to ever happen. @beyonce — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 15, 2018

Beyoncé a WOC, mother of 3, feminist did a 2 hrs show on heels, perfect pitch, brought destiny, solange and her husband, dance the whole time and look amazing with 4 changes of outfit, SHES THE GREATEST ENTERTAINER OF OUR GENERATION, SHES THE DEFINITION OF THAT! #BEYCHELLA pic.twitter.com/mVauWV2vID — N A E L • (@Richard_Nael) April 15, 2018

Beyoncé's records today:

• First black woman to headline #Coachella

• Destiny's Child: first girlgroup to perform at #BeyChella

• Bey set the highest live streaming record ever

• Most tweeted about & praised Coachella performance

• Longest Coachella dancing sequence onstage pic.twitter.com/N1Daktm4sD — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) April 15, 2018

Beyoncé gave us all the looks, the hits, the show and the vocals at #Coachella. A historical performance by the one and only! pic.twitter.com/BCo4LGxWG8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 15, 2018

At this point, if you disagree that Beyoncé is the greatest performer alive, there's hateration where your heart used to be. This should be undisputed. #Beychella pic.twitter.com/4mGNfZ8ckb — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) April 15, 2018

AAAAA I FOUND THE FULL VIDEO IM CRYING #Beychella pic.twitter.com/TLOVVgg8UX — mei #BloomingDays(@baeyutiful) April 15, 2018

Beyoncé gave us one of the best performances in history.



I’m just hoping I don’t see a bunch of white folks running around in vintage black greek paraphernalia. #BeyChella #Coachella2018



pic.twitter.com/rRGYODr1ai — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) April 15, 2018

Coachella turned into Beychella on Friday night when Beyoncé took over the main stage for a blistering set that featured surprise guest stars, insane choreography, and multiple costume changes.In her first major performance since welcoming twins last summer, Beyoncé delivered a nearly two-hour, 26-song set that covered some of her biggest hits, including “Crazy in Love” and “Sorry.” She brought hubby Jay Z on stage for a rendition of “Déjà Vu.” But it was the Destiny’s Child reunion that brought down the house. Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowlands joined Bey onstage to perform a 5-minute medley that included “Say My Name,” “Lose My Breath,” and “Soldier.”The set made history, as she’s the first woman of colour to headline Coachella.