The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017

Kanye West Has Two New Albums Coming – and One is with Kid Cudi!

Photo credit : WENN.com/Cover Images
Kanye West Has Two New Albums Coming – and One is with Kid Cudi!
April 19, 2018 - 16:04 PM Music
Get ready for the summer of Yeezy! Kanye West has been incredibly active on Twitter the past few days, dropping philosophical bon mots and insightful declarations like "Truth is my goal. Controversy is my gym. I'll do a hundred reps of controversy for a 6 pack of truth." But it was his surprise tweets on Thursday afternoon about two upcoming albums that set the internet on fire.

First, he confirmed his next solo album by announcing "my album is 7 songs," which he quickly followed up with "June 1st."
 
 

He then dropped an even bigger bomb – he'll also release a collab with Kid Cudi just one week later:
 

The West/Cudi collab will go by the group name Kids See Ghost, according to his Twitter:
 

Yeezy and Cudi have a complicated history. Cudi used to be his protégé, but the pair got into a war of words in 2016. Luckily, the beef seems to be over and new music is on the way! TMZ reports that they were spotted leaving an L.A. music studio together last month.

That's not all we'll be getting from West in the near future. According to reports, his recent flurry of tweets will soon be compiled into a book


 

