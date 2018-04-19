Kanye West Has Two New Albums Coming – and One is with Kid Cudi!
Get ready for the summer of Yeezy! Kanye West has been incredibly active on Twitter the past few days, dropping philosophical bon mots and insightful declarations like "Truth is my goal. Controversy is my gym. I'll do a hundred reps of controversy for a 6 pack of truth." But it was his surprise tweets on Thursday afternoon about two upcoming albums that set the internet on fire.
First, he confirmed his next solo album by announcing "my album is 7 songs," which he quickly followed up with "June 1st."
He then dropped an even bigger bomb – he'll also release a collab with Kid Cudi just one week later:
The West/Cudi collab will go by the group name Kids See Ghost, according to his Twitter:
Yeezy and Cudi have a complicated history. Cudi used to be his protégé, but the pair got into a war of words in 2016. Luckily, the beef seems to be over and new music is on the way! TMZ reports that they were spotted leaving an L.A. music studio together last month.
That's not all we'll be getting from West in the near future. According to reports, his recent flurry of tweets will soon be compiled into a book.
my album is 7 songs— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018
June 1st— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018
me and Cudi album June 8th— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018
it's called Kids See Ghost. That's the name of our group— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018
