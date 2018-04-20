Avicii Dead at 28
The DJ, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was only 28 years old. He retired from touring two years ago due to health issues, including acute pancreatitis brought on by excessive drinking.
Publicist Diana Baron said in a statement that he was found dead in Muscat, Oman on Friday morning.
"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," reads the statement. "The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."
Avicii was most known his songs "Hey Brother" and "Levels," as well as hit collaborations like "Wake Me Up" with Aloe Blac, Coldplay's "A Sky Full of Stars" and "Lonely Together" with Rita Ora. He won two MTV Music Awards, one Billboard Music Award and was nominated for two Grammys. Just a few days ago he was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic album for his EP Avicii (01).
Musicians around the world quickly took to social media to express their shock and condolences, including Madonna, Calvin Harris, Zedd, Tiësto, Deadmau5, Liam Payne, Ellie Goulding and Charlie Puth.
So Sad....... So Tragic. Good Bye Dear Sweet Tim. Gone too Soon. pic.twitter.com/l7FDKCu6K4— Madonna (@Madonna) April 20, 2018
Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018
Words can not describe how I feel right now..I am gonna miss you brother pic.twitter.com/AjBgXi5gVR— Tiësto (@tiesto) April 20, 2018
Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young ... what a talent he was. rest in peace x— Liam (@LiamPayne) April 20, 2018
my sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to the friends, fans and families of @Avicii :( Banter aside, nobody can deny what he has accomplished and done for modern dance music and im very proud of him.— Goat lord (@deadmau5) April 20, 2018
Rest easy Avicii, you inspired so many of us. Wish I could have said that to you in person x— Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) April 20, 2018
Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. @Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best.— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 20, 2018
No words can describe the sadness I’m feeling right now, hearing about Avicii passing away....— Zedd (@Zedd) April 20, 2018
Thoughts go out to his family and friends...
I have no words. I remember how amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt like just yesterday we were talking. Condolences to Avicii's family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Gone too soon. I’m devastated. Heartbroken.— Rita Ora (@RitaOra) April 20, 2018
Something really horrible happened. We lost a friend with such a beautiful heart and the world lost an incredibly talented musician. Thank you for your beautiful melodies, the time we shared in the studio, playing together as djs or just enjoying life as friends.— David Guetta (@davidguetta) April 20, 2018
RIP @Avicii pic.twitter.com/IGiTYetJcq