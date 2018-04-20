The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
Avicii Dead at 28

Photo credit : Lia Toby/WENN.com/Cover Images
Avicii Dead at 28
April 20, 2018 - 16:04 PM Music
The music world is in mourning after the sudden death of Swedish DJ Avicii.

The DJ, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was only 28 years old. He retired from touring two years ago due to health issues, including acute pancreatitis brought on by excessive drinking.

Publicist Diana Baron said in a statement that he was found dead in Muscat, Oman on Friday morning.
"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," reads the statement. "The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

Avicii was most known his songs "Hey Brother" and "Levels," as well as hit collaborations like "Wake Me Up" with Aloe Blac, Coldplay's "A Sky Full of Stars" and "Lonely Together" with Rita Ora. He won two MTV Music Awards, one Billboard Music Award and was nominated for two Grammys. Just a few days ago he was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic album for his EP Avicii (01).

Musicians around the world quickly took to social media to express their shock and condolences, including Madonna, Calvin Harris, Zedd, Tiësto, Deadmau5, Liam Payne, Ellie Goulding and Charlie Puth.
 
 
 
 
 

