Kourtney Kardashian Goes Nude for V Magazine
Khloé Kardashian may have made headlines earlier this month by giving birth just days after her boyfriend/baby daddy Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on her, but big sis Kourtney is now threatening to steal the spotlight with a steamy new photoshoot.
Kourtney, who just turned 39 a few days ago, strips down in the pages of V magazine to celebrate her new collaboration with sister Kylie's makeup brand. In the interview, she talks about her personal style, her go-to beauty products and her passion for interior decorating.
Click here to see more daring photos from the shoot.
